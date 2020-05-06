915 W Balboa Boulevard

Amenities

garage recently renovated bbq/grill microwave oven refrigerator

Ideally located just 1 house from the sand and offering the true meaning of beach living. With the ability to step outside and join in the activities or cozy up inside and enjoy a night in. Fully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath ground level front unit with crisp white finishes , generous bedrooms and ample outdoor living/entertaining space perfect for those summer barbecues. Parking is easy with the convenience of a 1 car garage space . Building amenities include outdoor showers and use of community laundry . In person or virtual showings available daily by call/ text 714-488-9381