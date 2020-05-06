All apartments in Newport Beach
915 W Balboa Boulevard

915 W Balboa Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

915 W Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Central Newport Beach

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Ideally located just 1 house from the sand and offering the true meaning of beach living. With the ability to step outside and join in the activities or cozy up inside and enjoy a night in. Fully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath ground level front unit with crisp white finishes , generous bedrooms and ample outdoor living/entertaining space perfect for those summer barbecues. Parking is easy with the convenience of a 1 car garage space . Building amenities include outdoor showers and use of community laundry . In person or virtual showings available daily by call/ text 714-488-9381

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 W Balboa Boulevard have any available units?
915 W Balboa Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 915 W Balboa Boulevard have?
Some of 915 W Balboa Boulevard's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 W Balboa Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
915 W Balboa Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 W Balboa Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 915 W Balboa Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 915 W Balboa Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 915 W Balboa Boulevard offers parking.
Does 915 W Balboa Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 W Balboa Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 W Balboa Boulevard have a pool?
No, 915 W Balboa Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 915 W Balboa Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 915 W Balboa Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 915 W Balboa Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 W Balboa Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 915 W Balboa Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 915 W Balboa Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

