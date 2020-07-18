910 Kings Road

Amenities

Enjoy spectacular, sweeping views of Newport Harbor, Ocean and Catalina Island from this Mid century modern inspired 5 bedroom, 4 bath home. Situated on one of Newport Beaches most sought after streets, Kings Road. Features include open-beam wood ceilings and an upper view deck. The private brick lined interior courtyard has an in ground jacuzzi and is a perfect for setting to enjoy and wind down at the end of the day. Floor to ceiling windows allow for an abundance of natural light to flow into main living area. Walk to neighborhood parks and schools and shopping and fine dining are minutes away. New carpet throughout and washer, dryer and refrigerator are included. Submit on pets.