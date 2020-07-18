All apartments in Newport Beach
910 Kings Road

910 Kings Road · (949) 633-1896
Location

910 Kings Road, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Cliff Haven

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,950

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Enjoy spectacular, sweeping views of Newport Harbor, Ocean and Catalina Island from this Mid century modern inspired 5 bedroom, 4 bath home. Situated on one of Newport Beaches most sought after streets, Kings Road. Features include open-beam wood ceilings and an upper view deck. The private brick lined interior courtyard has an in ground jacuzzi and is a perfect for setting to enjoy and wind down at the end of the day. Floor to ceiling windows allow for an abundance of natural light to flow into main living area. Walk to neighborhood parks and schools and shopping and fine dining are minutes away. New carpet throughout and washer, dryer and refrigerator are included. Submit on pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 Kings Road have any available units?
910 Kings Road has a unit available for $7,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 910 Kings Road have?
Some of 910 Kings Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 Kings Road currently offering any rent specials?
910 Kings Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 Kings Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 910 Kings Road is pet friendly.
Does 910 Kings Road offer parking?
No, 910 Kings Road does not offer parking.
Does 910 Kings Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 910 Kings Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 Kings Road have a pool?
No, 910 Kings Road does not have a pool.
Does 910 Kings Road have accessible units?
No, 910 Kings Road does not have accessible units.
Does 910 Kings Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 Kings Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 910 Kings Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 910 Kings Road does not have units with air conditioning.
