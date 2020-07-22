All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

901 North Bayfront

901 N Bay Front · No Longer Available
Location

901 N Bay Front, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Balboa Peninsula Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Expansive Bay Views From This 4 Bedroom North Bayfront Home - Once in a lifetime opportunity to live on the highly coveted street of North Bayfront on Balboa Island. This home is one of the tallest on the island and has expansive bay views from every floor. The home offers over 3,000 square feet of space with multiple living areas, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and a bonus den. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with a large island, newish appliances and lots of cabinet space. An outdoor room adjacent to the front patio is great for small gatherings and enjoying the bay views and city lights. A public dock is situated in front of the home which is convenient for taking out a paddle board or kayak or being picked up or dropped off in a Duffy Boat. Come take advantage of everything Balboa has to offer with this home being walking distance to all the great shops and restaurants on Marine Ave and also the ferry to the Balboa Peninsula.

(RLNE5640624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 North Bayfront have any available units?
901 North Bayfront doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 901 North Bayfront currently offering any rent specials?
901 North Bayfront is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 North Bayfront pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 North Bayfront is pet friendly.
Does 901 North Bayfront offer parking?
No, 901 North Bayfront does not offer parking.
Does 901 North Bayfront have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 North Bayfront does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 North Bayfront have a pool?
No, 901 North Bayfront does not have a pool.
Does 901 North Bayfront have accessible units?
No, 901 North Bayfront does not have accessible units.
Does 901 North Bayfront have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 North Bayfront does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 901 North Bayfront have units with air conditioning?
No, 901 North Bayfront does not have units with air conditioning.
