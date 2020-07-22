901 North Bayfront

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Expansive Bay Views From This 4 Bedroom North Bayfront Home - Once in a lifetime opportunity to live on the highly coveted street of North Bayfront on Balboa Island. This home is one of the tallest on the island and has expansive bay views from every floor. The home offers over 3,000 square feet of space with multiple living areas, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and a bonus den. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with a large island, newish appliances and lots of cabinet space. An outdoor room adjacent to the front patio is great for small gatherings and enjoying the bay views and city lights. A public dock is situated in front of the home which is convenient for taking out a paddle board or kayak or being picked up or dropped off in a Duffy Boat. Come take advantage of everything Balboa has to offer with this home being walking distance to all the great shops and restaurants on Marine Ave and also the ferry to the Balboa Peninsula.



(RLNE5640624)