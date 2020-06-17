All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:42 AM

9 Suprema Drive

9 Suprema Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9 Suprema Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92657

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Wonderful View! Top floor, top row of Altezza...this beautiful and quiet 2 bedroom, plus den or office, condo affords sweeping panoramic views from the Pacific Ocean, Catalina, Newport Harbor, Long Beach to Palos Verdes and out towards Downtown LA. The kitchen is decked out in Viking appliances, granite counters and an island. Enjoy the wine bar, living room, dining room and den. Large master bedroom, custom closets, large master bathroom with dual sinks, separate shower and tub make this a place you want to come home to. The gated community of Altezza offers all the amenities of Newport Coast living, with easy access to award winning schools, great shopping, beautiful beaches and the 73.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Suprema Drive have any available units?
9 Suprema Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 9 Suprema Drive have?
Some of 9 Suprema Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Suprema Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9 Suprema Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Suprema Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9 Suprema Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 9 Suprema Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9 Suprema Drive does offer parking.
Does 9 Suprema Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Suprema Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Suprema Drive have a pool?
No, 9 Suprema Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9 Suprema Drive have accessible units?
No, 9 Suprema Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Suprema Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Suprema Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Suprema Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Suprema Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
