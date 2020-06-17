9 Suprema Drive

Amenities

Wonderful View! Top floor, top row of Altezza...this beautiful and quiet 2 bedroom, plus den or office, condo affords sweeping panoramic views from the Pacific Ocean, Catalina, Newport Harbor, Long Beach to Palos Verdes and out towards Downtown LA. The kitchen is decked out in Viking appliances, granite counters and an island. Enjoy the wine bar, living room, dining room and den. Large master bedroom, custom closets, large master bathroom with dual sinks, separate shower and tub make this a place you want to come home to. The gated community of Altezza offers all the amenities of Newport Coast living, with easy access to award winning schools, great shopping, beautiful beaches and the 73.