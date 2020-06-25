All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:20 AM

9 Lucania Drive

9 Lucania Dr · No Longer Available




Location

9 Lucania Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92657

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Stunning property located in the gated community of Altezza, an elegant contemporary inspired home with unobstructed panoramic views from Catalina to Newport Harbor to the Mountains. Beautiful sunrise-sunsets is makes this condo the perfect setting for a serene atmosphere. Step into luxurious living at it's finest. Master suite opens to lovely views. The kitchen amenities include built-in appliances, island, open dining and living room overlooking ocean views. The 3rd Bedroom does not have a closet therefore can be used as an office, den or even an extra bedroom. Enjoy the private Newport Coast Resort-Style professional community landscaping, clubhouse, pool, jacuzzi, lighted tennis court, basketball court and a private children's play park.
Just minutes to the beach, shopping, and award winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Lucania Drive have any available units?
9 Lucania Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 9 Lucania Drive have?
Some of 9 Lucania Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Lucania Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9 Lucania Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Lucania Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9 Lucania Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 9 Lucania Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9 Lucania Drive offers parking.
Does 9 Lucania Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Lucania Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Lucania Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9 Lucania Drive has a pool.
Does 9 Lucania Drive have accessible units?
No, 9 Lucania Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Lucania Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Lucania Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Lucania Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Lucania Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
