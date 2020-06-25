9 Lucania Drive

Amenities
Stunning property located in the gated community of Altezza, an elegant contemporary inspired home with unobstructed panoramic views from Catalina to Newport Harbor to the Mountains. Beautiful sunrise-sunsets is makes this condo the perfect setting for a serene atmosphere. Step into luxurious living at it's finest. Master suite opens to lovely views. The kitchen amenities include built-in appliances, island, open dining and living room overlooking ocean views. The 3rd Bedroom does not have a closet therefore can be used as an office, den or even an extra bedroom. Enjoy the private Newport Coast Resort-Style professional community landscaping, clubhouse, pool, jacuzzi, lighted tennis court, basketball court and a private children's play park.
Just minutes to the beach, shopping, and award winning schools.