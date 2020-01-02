Amenities
Well kept and upgraded Taurine Model in the Sancerre community. Single family detached home with no neighbor attached. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with high ceiling in the living room/dining area. Remodeled kitchen with granite cabinets, newly finished cabinets and stainless appliances. Family room with a cozy fire place. The spacious master bedroom suites features with a custom walk in closet. Master bathroom is also upgraded with marble countertop and travertine shower and floor. Two car garage with lots of cabinets and epoxy flooring. The community offers a pool and spa with the Newport Coast community center amenities and clubhouse. Minutes from Newport Beach, Corona Del Mar, Fashion Island and Crystal Cove Shopping center.