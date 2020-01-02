All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

88 Lessay

88 Lessay · No Longer Available




Location

88 Lessay, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Newport Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Well kept and upgraded Taurine Model in the Sancerre community. Single family detached home with no neighbor attached. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with high ceiling in the living room/dining area. Remodeled kitchen with granite cabinets, newly finished cabinets and stainless appliances. Family room with a cozy fire place. The spacious master bedroom suites features with a custom walk in closet. Master bathroom is also upgraded with marble countertop and travertine shower and floor. Two car garage with lots of cabinets and epoxy flooring. The community offers a pool and spa with the Newport Coast community center amenities and clubhouse. Minutes from Newport Beach, Corona Del Mar, Fashion Island and Crystal Cove Shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 Lessay have any available units?
88 Lessay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 88 Lessay have?
Some of 88 Lessay's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 Lessay currently offering any rent specials?
88 Lessay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Lessay pet-friendly?
No, 88 Lessay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 88 Lessay offer parking?
Yes, 88 Lessay offers parking.
Does 88 Lessay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 Lessay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Lessay have a pool?
Yes, 88 Lessay has a pool.
Does 88 Lessay have accessible units?
No, 88 Lessay does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Lessay have units with dishwashers?
No, 88 Lessay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 88 Lessay have units with air conditioning?
No, 88 Lessay does not have units with air conditioning.
