82 Sidney Bay Drive

Where art meets architecture! This sophisticated, cosmopolitan and tastefully-appointed Villa is a stunner. Offering two levels with ocean and sunset views, this home is subtle, fashionable and chic. With a modern flair, the home is open and airy but lends itself well to entertaining. NOT available for less than 6 months. The furnishings blend the luxury of European design with the quintessential beach life of Crystal Cove. Open, yet serene and quiet, this private residence offers a chef’s kitchen, bamboo flooring and granite, travertine and limestone finishes. The homeowner personally commissioned the light fixtures from renowned European artists. There is a formal dining room and a breakfast nook in addition to the living room and four bedrooms. Indoor-outdoor living completes the sensational property located on a large and private corner lot. The community offers access to Crystal Cove State Beach, a club house, pool, gym and BBQ area in addition to several parks and tennis courts. The nearby shopping promenade features several award-winning restaurants and sophisticated retail shops. Available fully Furnished for six months or longer. Lease less than 12 months will be a higher monthly rate. www.jim-jane.com 949-422-8611