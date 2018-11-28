All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

82 Sidney Bay Drive

82 Sidney Bay Drive · (949) 422-8611
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

82 Sidney Bay Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Crystal Cove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2908 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Where art meets architecture! This sophisticated, cosmopolitan and tastefully-appointed Villa is a stunner. Offering two levels with ocean and sunset views, this home is subtle, fashionable and chic. With a modern flair, the home is open and airy but lends itself well to entertaining. NOT available for less than 6 months. The furnishings blend the luxury of European design with the quintessential beach life of Crystal Cove. Open, yet serene and quiet, this private residence offers a chef’s kitchen, bamboo flooring and granite, travertine and limestone finishes. The homeowner personally commissioned the light fixtures from renowned European artists. There is a formal dining room and a breakfast nook in addition to the living room and four bedrooms. Indoor-outdoor living completes the sensational property located on a large and private corner lot. The community offers access to Crystal Cove State Beach, a club house, pool, gym and BBQ area in addition to several parks and tennis courts. The nearby shopping promenade features several award-winning restaurants and sophisticated retail shops. Available fully Furnished for six months or longer. Lease less than 12 months will be a higher monthly rate. www.jim-jane.com 949-422-8611

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Sidney Bay Drive have any available units?
82 Sidney Bay Drive has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 82 Sidney Bay Drive have?
Some of 82 Sidney Bay Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 Sidney Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
82 Sidney Bay Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Sidney Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 82 Sidney Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 82 Sidney Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 82 Sidney Bay Drive does offer parking.
Does 82 Sidney Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82 Sidney Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Sidney Bay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 82 Sidney Bay Drive has a pool.
Does 82 Sidney Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 82 Sidney Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Sidney Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 82 Sidney Bay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 82 Sidney Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 82 Sidney Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
