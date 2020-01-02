All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 82 LESSAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
82 LESSAY
Last updated December 7 2019 at 9:16 AM

82 LESSAY

82 Lessay · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

82 Lessay, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Newport Ridge

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home to this stunning and recently remodeled single family residence located in prestigious Newport Coast community of Sancerre, a gated quiet community consisting of only 144 homes. #82 is the largest floor plan and offers an updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, quartz counters and a lovely back splash. Plenty of windows and new carpeting upstairs. All four spacious bedrooms are upstairs. The sparkling community pool is just steps away from your doorstep and offers a nice respite. Come and see why this area is so coveted, it's conveniently located just minutes from so much; trails, shopping, entertaining, toll roads, Newport Coast Elementary, Sage High School, Pelican Hill and let's not forget the ocean and the breeze!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 LESSAY have any available units?
82 LESSAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 82 LESSAY have?
Some of 82 LESSAY's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 LESSAY currently offering any rent specials?
82 LESSAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 LESSAY pet-friendly?
No, 82 LESSAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 82 LESSAY offer parking?
Yes, 82 LESSAY offers parking.
Does 82 LESSAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82 LESSAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 LESSAY have a pool?
Yes, 82 LESSAY has a pool.
Does 82 LESSAY have accessible units?
No, 82 LESSAY does not have accessible units.
Does 82 LESSAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 82 LESSAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 82 LESSAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 82 LESSAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College