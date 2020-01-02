Amenities

Welcome home to this stunning and recently remodeled single family residence located in prestigious Newport Coast community of Sancerre, a gated quiet community consisting of only 144 homes. #82 is the largest floor plan and offers an updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, quartz counters and a lovely back splash. Plenty of windows and new carpeting upstairs. All four spacious bedrooms are upstairs. The sparkling community pool is just steps away from your doorstep and offers a nice respite. Come and see why this area is so coveted, it's conveniently located just minutes from so much; trails, shopping, entertaining, toll roads, Newport Coast Elementary, Sage High School, Pelican Hill and let's not forget the ocean and the breeze!