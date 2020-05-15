All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated February 3 2020 at 2:31 AM

819 W Bay Avenue

819 West Bay Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

819 West Bay Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Central Newport Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Beautifully remodeled single level front house with 3 Bd / 2 Baths and 2 Car garage. Ideally located in a quite area of the peninsula, facing Northeast and only few doors away from the Bay beach and across Balaboa Blvd is the Pacific Ocean beach. Remodeled with wood flooring, newer cabinets, granite counters, designer backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The bathrooms are remodeled as well. Vaulted ceilings, lots of windows, light & bright and a semi-enclosed private outdoor patio. Private attached two car garage. Within walking distance to the beach, shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 W Bay Avenue have any available units?
819 W Bay Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 819 W Bay Avenue have?
Some of 819 W Bay Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 W Bay Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
819 W Bay Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 W Bay Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 819 W Bay Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 819 W Bay Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 819 W Bay Avenue offers parking.
Does 819 W Bay Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 W Bay Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 W Bay Avenue have a pool?
No, 819 W Bay Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 819 W Bay Avenue have accessible units?
No, 819 W Bay Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 819 W Bay Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 W Bay Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 819 W Bay Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 819 W Bay Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

