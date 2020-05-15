819 W Bay Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully remodeled single level front house with 3 Bd / 2 Baths and 2 Car garage. Ideally located in a quite area of the peninsula, facing Northeast and only few doors away from the Bay beach and across Balaboa Blvd is the Pacific Ocean beach. Remodeled with wood flooring, newer cabinets, granite counters, designer backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The bathrooms are remodeled as well. Vaulted ceilings, lots of windows, light & bright and a semi-enclosed private outdoor patio. Private attached two car garage. Within walking distance to the beach, shops and restaurants.