Newport Beach, CA
815 West 15th Street
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

815 West 15th Street

815 West 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

815 West 15th Street, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
5D Available 06/02/20 Just a 10 minute walk to the beach from this newly renovated Newport Beach townhouse with 2 master bedrooms, laundry, 2 patios, and extra large garage in gated community with pool and spa. Walk or ride your bike to the Newport Beach peninsula and dozens of restaurants, bars, markets and gyms on 17th St in Costa Mesa. 2 blocks to Hoag Hospital. Available with modern furniture or unfurnished.

Extra large master bedroom features private outdoor patio, extra large closet, gas fireplace, and large bathroom with dual sinks, stone shower and separate Jacuzzi tub. Bedroom are separated by stairs and second bedroom has on-suite full bath with Moroccan tile flooring.

Light and bright open floorplan with wide plank white oak wood flooring, cathedral ceilings and skylights. The large living room features a marble gas fireplace and built in cabinetry. Renovated kitchen with stainless appliances opens to dining room, half bath, and walk in storage closet. No carpet!

Living room opens to custom stone patio with large outdoor storage closet. Direct entry to pool and spa. Large 2 car garage with built in storage, separate laundry area with washer/dryer. Unit has central air conditioning and plantation shutters throughout. Community provides gated access, pool, and hot tub.

Available June 2nd, 2020. Flexible lease terms . Owner pays for trash and sewer. Available with modern furniture or unfurnished.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/815-w-15th-st-newport-beach-ca-92663-usa-unit-5d/1f02da3d-1a58-4e94-b3a0-53ad96d7f37e

(RLNE5593538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 West 15th Street have any available units?
815 West 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 815 West 15th Street have?
Some of 815 West 15th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 West 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
815 West 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 West 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 West 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 815 West 15th Street offer parking?
Yes, 815 West 15th Street offers parking.
Does 815 West 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 815 West 15th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 West 15th Street have a pool?
Yes, 815 West 15th Street has a pool.
Does 815 West 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 815 West 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 815 West 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 West 15th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 815 West 15th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 815 West 15th Street has units with air conditioning.

