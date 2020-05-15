815 West 15th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub internet access

5D Available 06/02/20 Just a 10 minute walk to the beach from this newly renovated Newport Beach townhouse with 2 master bedrooms, laundry, 2 patios, and extra large garage in gated community with pool and spa. Walk or ride your bike to the Newport Beach peninsula and dozens of restaurants, bars, markets and gyms on 17th St in Costa Mesa. 2 blocks to Hoag Hospital. Available with modern furniture or unfurnished.



Extra large master bedroom features private outdoor patio, extra large closet, gas fireplace, and large bathroom with dual sinks, stone shower and separate Jacuzzi tub. Bedroom are separated by stairs and second bedroom has on-suite full bath with Moroccan tile flooring.



Light and bright open floorplan with wide plank white oak wood flooring, cathedral ceilings and skylights. The large living room features a marble gas fireplace and built in cabinetry. Renovated kitchen with stainless appliances opens to dining room, half bath, and walk in storage closet. No carpet!



Living room opens to custom stone patio with large outdoor storage closet. Direct entry to pool and spa. Large 2 car garage with built in storage, separate laundry area with washer/dryer. Unit has central air conditioning and plantation shutters throughout. Community provides gated access, pool, and hot tub.



Available June 2nd, 2020. Flexible lease terms . Owner pays for trash and sewer. Available with modern furniture or unfurnished.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/815-w-15th-st-newport-beach-ca-92663-usa-unit-5d/1f02da3d-1a58-4e94-b3a0-53ad96d7f37e



(RLNE5593538)