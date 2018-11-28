All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated May 30 2020

8 Westridge

8 Westridge · No Longer Available
Location

8 Westridge, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Bonita Canyon

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Perfect Place to Call Home in Highly Desirable Community! - Located in Bonita Canyon, which is one of Newport Beachs most exclusive and desirable areas, this 2600 square foot home features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, separate laundry room, and an attached 2 car garage. Extra Large Master suite has dual sinks, shower, over sized tub, and a walk in closet. The gourmet kitchen with large island is equipped with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry, and a sky light to give it a light and airy feel. The open concept kitchen and family room includes a cozy fireplace and direct access to the outdoors which is complete with a large patio, gazebo, beautiful garden, built in BBQ set, and ample privacy. The community offers amazing parks, resort style clubhouse and pool, clay tennis court, playgrounds, and a BBQ and picnic area. This home truly has it all- come experience it for yourself!
Unique Features to This Home:
Double electric oven
Gas stove top
Under cabinet lighting
Recessed lighting throughout
Dual pane windows
Custom Shutters
Central air/heat
Fountain in entry way
Separate laundry room with utility sink
Large master closet
Custom storage cabinets in garage

$12,000 security deposit required
We are generally a pet restricted property, however, there are exceptions under state and federal laws.
Looking for long term tenant (12 month lease).
Contact us today to see this home 949.631.7777.

BRE:01968681

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5590096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Westridge have any available units?
8 Westridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8 Westridge have?
Some of 8 Westridge's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Westridge currently offering any rent specials?
8 Westridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Westridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 Westridge is pet friendly.
Does 8 Westridge offer parking?
Yes, 8 Westridge offers parking.
Does 8 Westridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Westridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Westridge have a pool?
Yes, 8 Westridge has a pool.
Does 8 Westridge have accessible units?
No, 8 Westridge does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Westridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Westridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Westridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8 Westridge has units with air conditioning.

