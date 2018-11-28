8 Westridge

Amenities

Perfect Place to Call Home in Highly Desirable Community! - Located in Bonita Canyon, which is one of Newport Beachs most exclusive and desirable areas, this 2600 square foot home features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, separate laundry room, and an attached 2 car garage. Extra Large Master suite has dual sinks, shower, over sized tub, and a walk in closet. The gourmet kitchen with large island is equipped with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry, and a sky light to give it a light and airy feel. The open concept kitchen and family room includes a cozy fireplace and direct access to the outdoors which is complete with a large patio, gazebo, beautiful garden, built in BBQ set, and ample privacy. The community offers amazing parks, resort style clubhouse and pool, clay tennis court, playgrounds, and a BBQ and picnic area. This home truly has it all- come experience it for yourself!

Unique Features to This Home:

Double electric oven

Gas stove top

Under cabinet lighting

Recessed lighting throughout

Dual pane windows

Custom Shutters

Central air/heat

Fountain in entry way

Separate laundry room with utility sink

Large master closet

Custom storage cabinets in garage



$12,000 security deposit required

We are generally a pet restricted property, however, there are exceptions under state and federal laws.

Looking for long term tenant (12 month lease).

Contact us today to see this home 949.631.7777.



BRE:01968681



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5590096)