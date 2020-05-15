All apartments in Newport Beach
Location

8 Fairway Point, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Pelican Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Elegant estate perched directly above Pelican Hill Golf course with panoramic ocean, Newport Harbor and Catalina views. Exclusive and highly sought-after neighborhood of Pelican Hill in Newport Coast. This stunning estate boasts 4,695 square feet of premier living space with 4 Bedrooms, 4.5 Bathrooms, 2 Bonus rooms, an office and a walk-in wine cellar. Pamper those autos in the oversized 3 car garage. Dramatic entryway opens to a 2-story foyer featuring marble floors. Gourmet kitchen, formal living room, dining room and family room all have extraordinary golf course and ocean views. The Kitchen opens up to family room with grand fireplace and wet bar, creating a central gathering place in the home. Entertainer’s back yard complete with a private heated infinity pool fit with a waterfall spanning the golf course view, a secluded spa, a private courtyard, citrus trees, and outdoor BBQ. The second level of the home offers an expansive master suite with a fireplace and ocean view deck. Master bathroom includes marble floors, separate tub and an oversized glass shower plus 2 walk-in closets. Owner has preliminary plans that increase the square footage to over 6,200 with a 6 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Fairway Pt have any available units?
8 Fairway Pt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8 Fairway Pt have?
Some of 8 Fairway Pt's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Fairway Pt currently offering any rent specials?
8 Fairway Pt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Fairway Pt pet-friendly?
No, 8 Fairway Pt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 8 Fairway Pt offer parking?
Yes, 8 Fairway Pt offers parking.
Does 8 Fairway Pt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Fairway Pt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Fairway Pt have a pool?
Yes, 8 Fairway Pt has a pool.
Does 8 Fairway Pt have accessible units?
No, 8 Fairway Pt does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Fairway Pt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Fairway Pt has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Fairway Pt have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Fairway Pt does not have units with air conditioning.

