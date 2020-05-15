8 Fairway Pt

Amenities

Elegant estate perched directly above Pelican Hill Golf course with panoramic ocean, Newport Harbor and Catalina views. Exclusive and highly sought-after neighborhood of Pelican Hill in Newport Coast. This stunning estate boasts 4,695 square feet of premier living space with 4 Bedrooms, 4.5 Bathrooms, 2 Bonus rooms, an office and a walk-in wine cellar. Pamper those autos in the oversized 3 car garage. Dramatic entryway opens to a 2-story foyer featuring marble floors. Gourmet kitchen, formal living room, dining room and family room all have extraordinary golf course and ocean views. The Kitchen opens up to family room with grand fireplace and wet bar, creating a central gathering place in the home. Entertainer’s back yard complete with a private heated infinity pool fit with a waterfall spanning the golf course view, a secluded spa, a private courtyard, citrus trees, and outdoor BBQ. The second level of the home offers an expansive master suite with a fireplace and ocean view deck. Master bathroom includes marble floors, separate tub and an oversized glass shower plus 2 walk-in closets. Owner has preliminary plans that increase the square footage to over 6,200 with a 6 car garage.