Newport Beach, CA
8 Bluefin Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

8 Bluefin Court

8 Bluefin Court · No Longer Available
Location

8 Bluefin Court, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is Very Beautiful End Unit Townhouse, located at the gated community in desired City of Newport Beach near the HOAG Hospital & Pacific Ocean & 1 Coast Highway. there are 1879 sf three bedrooms plus a office ( able to convert to 4th bedroom if needed ). The entrance foyer is marble flooring high end carpet on stairs, the kitchen open to the family room super spacious, upgraded cabinetry granite countertop, nature stone backsplash, a big island very functional. refrigerator included. hardwood flooring, plantation wood shutter , fireplace, very bright & airy & quiet. the three bedrooms upstairs. upgraded master bathroom granite countertop, tile flooring & tile shower room. the hallway bathroom also upgraded to granite countertop, tile flooring. individual laundry space with washer & dryer. two car attached garage with epoxy floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Bluefin Court have any available units?
8 Bluefin Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8 Bluefin Court have?
Some of 8 Bluefin Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Bluefin Court currently offering any rent specials?
8 Bluefin Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Bluefin Court pet-friendly?
No, 8 Bluefin Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 8 Bluefin Court offer parking?
Yes, 8 Bluefin Court does offer parking.
Does 8 Bluefin Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Bluefin Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Bluefin Court have a pool?
No, 8 Bluefin Court does not have a pool.
Does 8 Bluefin Court have accessible units?
No, 8 Bluefin Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Bluefin Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Bluefin Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Bluefin Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Bluefin Court does not have units with air conditioning.
