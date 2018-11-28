8 Bluefin Court

Amenities

This is Very Beautiful End Unit Townhouse, located at the gated community in desired City of Newport Beach near the HOAG Hospital & Pacific Ocean & 1 Coast Highway. there are 1879 sf three bedrooms plus a office ( able to convert to 4th bedroom if needed ). The entrance foyer is marble flooring high end carpet on stairs, the kitchen open to the family room super spacious, upgraded cabinetry granite countertop, nature stone backsplash, a big island very functional. refrigerator included. hardwood flooring, plantation wood shutter , fireplace, very bright & airy & quiet. the three bedrooms upstairs. upgraded master bathroom granite countertop, tile flooring & tile shower room. the hallway bathroom also upgraded to granite countertop, tile flooring. individual laundry space with washer & dryer. two car attached garage with epoxy floor.