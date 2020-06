Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Filled with natural sunlight, bright and sparkling clean condo located in a quiet corner of the popular gated community of Bayridge. This is a dream home for neat-nicks. Recently installed neutral colored carpet and fresh paint. Nearby all transportation, every day shopping, fabulous restaurants, Fashion Island and terrific entertainment. The Bayridge Community is beautifully maintained, quiet and appreciated by all residents.