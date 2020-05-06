All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:45 AM

730 Harbor Island Drive

730 Harbor Island Drive · No Longer Available
Location

730 Harbor Island Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Bayside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
hot tub
This beautiful bay front was completely rebuilt from ground up with custom finishes top to bottom. Comes with a private dock, boat slip plus two side ties for Duffy or Whaler. The open floor plan is over 4,600 square feet with 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths. All bedrooms are en suite. Large modern kitchen with high-end appliances and fantastic finishes. Spacious master suite offers fireplace, balcony, his and hers walk-in closets, dual vanities, spa tub and incredible bay views. The large living room/great room offers beautiful bay views and wonderful entertaining space with fireplace, wet bar and a wall of retractable sliding doors that open to the back patio and fire pit for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Other highlights include epoxy covered garage floor, dual A/C units, audio/visual features and security system. Year built reflects the 2015 rebuild date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Harbor Island Drive have any available units?
730 Harbor Island Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 730 Harbor Island Drive have?
Some of 730 Harbor Island Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Harbor Island Drive currently offering any rent specials?
730 Harbor Island Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Harbor Island Drive pet-friendly?
No, 730 Harbor Island Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 730 Harbor Island Drive offer parking?
Yes, 730 Harbor Island Drive offers parking.
Does 730 Harbor Island Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 Harbor Island Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Harbor Island Drive have a pool?
No, 730 Harbor Island Drive does not have a pool.
Does 730 Harbor Island Drive have accessible units?
No, 730 Harbor Island Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Harbor Island Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 Harbor Island Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 730 Harbor Island Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 730 Harbor Island Drive has units with air conditioning.

