730 Harbor Island Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking garage hot tub

This beautiful bay front was completely rebuilt from ground up with custom finishes top to bottom. Comes with a private dock, boat slip plus two side ties for Duffy or Whaler. The open floor plan is over 4,600 square feet with 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths. All bedrooms are en suite. Large modern kitchen with high-end appliances and fantastic finishes. Spacious master suite offers fireplace, balcony, his and hers walk-in closets, dual vanities, spa tub and incredible bay views. The large living room/great room offers beautiful bay views and wonderful entertaining space with fireplace, wet bar and a wall of retractable sliding doors that open to the back patio and fire pit for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Other highlights include epoxy covered garage floor, dual A/C units, audio/visual features and security system. Year built reflects the 2015 rebuild date.