Last updated July 3 2020 at 1:58 PM

719 Jasmine Avenue

719 Jasmine Avenue · (949) 335-2521
Location

719 Jasmine Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming two bedroom, two bath contemporary home in Corona Del Mar is on quiet Jasmine Avenue. Located one house away from the gorgeous 3.5 acre Grant Howald Park! This newly remodeled chic cottage has high vaulted beamed ceilings, an artistically tiled fireplace, and brand new flooring throughout. The light filled open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. The all new kitchen is a gourmet cook’s delight. Featuring high end new stainless steel appliances and a farmhouse sink. Easy to clean quartz countertops, tiled backsplashes, beach style white-self closing cabinets and drawers, plus recessed LED lighting. Don’t forget to check out the all new gorgeously appointed bathrooms with double sinks and a frameless glass shower in the master. Also, a rare find in CDM is the oversized two car tandem garage with plenty of extra room for storage. Enjoy the Corona Del Mar lifestyle with its restaurants, shops, beaches, award winning Harbor View School, and the park all within walking distance. Schedule you showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 Jasmine Avenue have any available units?
719 Jasmine Avenue has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 719 Jasmine Avenue have?
Some of 719 Jasmine Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 Jasmine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
719 Jasmine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 Jasmine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 719 Jasmine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 719 Jasmine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 719 Jasmine Avenue offers parking.
Does 719 Jasmine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 Jasmine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 Jasmine Avenue have a pool?
No, 719 Jasmine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 719 Jasmine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 719 Jasmine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 719 Jasmine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 719 Jasmine Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 719 Jasmine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 719 Jasmine Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
