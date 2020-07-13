719 Jasmine Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This charming two bedroom, two bath contemporary home in Corona Del Mar is on quiet Jasmine Avenue. Located one house away from the gorgeous 3.5 acre Grant Howald Park! This newly remodeled chic cottage has high vaulted beamed ceilings, an artistically tiled fireplace, and brand new flooring throughout. The light filled open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. The all new kitchen is a gourmet cook’s delight. Featuring high end new stainless steel appliances and a farmhouse sink. Easy to clean quartz countertops, tiled backsplashes, beach style white-self closing cabinets and drawers, plus recessed LED lighting. Don’t forget to check out the all new gorgeously appointed bathrooms with double sinks and a frameless glass shower in the master. Also, a rare find in CDM is the oversized two car tandem garage with plenty of extra room for storage. Enjoy the Corona Del Mar lifestyle with its restaurants, shops, beaches, award winning Harbor View School, and the park all within walking distance. Schedule you showing today!