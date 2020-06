Amenities

Immaculate large One Bedroom upstairs (back unit) “Loft-Style” living in Corona del Mar. Completely remodeled with New tile, Granite, Appliances, Built in Microwave, Cabinets, Air conditioning, Recessed Lighting and More. Walk in closet in bedroom, shared use of a washer and dryer. Garage is not included. Just four short blocks to the beach. Highly desirable location! This unit is available for viewing, call today 714-809-6230