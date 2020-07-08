All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated November 21 2019 at 2:59 PM

718 Orchid

718 Orchid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

718 Orchid Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Gorgeous, Inviting, Custom built Front home, boasts an open and airy living space with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The elevated yard with custom crafted stonework, is beautifully landscaped and leads you the elegant Dutch door entry. A vaulted ceiling living room allows for great light and built in cabinets provide extra storage. An open layout leads to a spacious kitchen with a large center island and a dining area overlooking sliders onto a private outdoor space. Two bedrooms are located on the first floor with a shared bathroom.

On the second floor, is a stunning master suite with vaulted ceilings, space for a California king sized bed, a large walk in closet and a windowed bathroom! Adjacent to the master bedroom is a bonus room that can be used as an office or a flexible space. Large windows surround the room allowing the ocean breezes in.

One more flight up leads to roof deck with 360 panoramic views. Watch the ocean and sunset views from this stunning space!

Ideally located in the Flower Streets of the village of Corona del Mar, with easy access to fine dining, shopping, cafes, celebrated beaches, Fashion Island and award-winning schools. Serviced by Harbor View elementary school, and local parks just a few blocks away.

Additional amenities include one car parking space in the garage, shared washer dyer, and new carpet upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 Orchid have any available units?
718 Orchid doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 718 Orchid have?
Some of 718 Orchid's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 Orchid currently offering any rent specials?
718 Orchid is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 Orchid pet-friendly?
No, 718 Orchid is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 718 Orchid offer parking?
Yes, 718 Orchid offers parking.
Does 718 Orchid have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 Orchid does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 Orchid have a pool?
No, 718 Orchid does not have a pool.
Does 718 Orchid have accessible units?
No, 718 Orchid does not have accessible units.
Does 718 Orchid have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 718 Orchid has units with dishwashers.
Does 718 Orchid have units with air conditioning?
No, 718 Orchid does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

