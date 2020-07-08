718 Orchid

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This Gorgeous, Inviting, Custom built Front home, boasts an open and airy living space with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The elevated yard with custom crafted stonework, is beautifully landscaped and leads you the elegant Dutch door entry. A vaulted ceiling living room allows for great light and built in cabinets provide extra storage. An open layout leads to a spacious kitchen with a large center island and a dining area overlooking sliders onto a private outdoor space. Two bedrooms are located on the first floor with a shared bathroom.



On the second floor, is a stunning master suite with vaulted ceilings, space for a California king sized bed, a large walk in closet and a windowed bathroom! Adjacent to the master bedroom is a bonus room that can be used as an office or a flexible space. Large windows surround the room allowing the ocean breezes in.



One more flight up leads to roof deck with 360 panoramic views. Watch the ocean and sunset views from this stunning space!



Ideally located in the Flower Streets of the village of Corona del Mar, with easy access to fine dining, shopping, cafes, celebrated beaches, Fashion Island and award-winning schools. Serviced by Harbor View elementary school, and local parks just a few blocks away.



Additional amenities include one car parking space in the garage, shared washer dyer, and new carpet upstairs.