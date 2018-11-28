All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 702 E Oceanfront B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
702 E Oceanfront B
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

702 E Oceanfront B

702 E Oceanfront · (949) 734-6503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

702 E Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Balboa Peninsula Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1171 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Furnished - Short term by the week or month or Winter rental - NEWLY REMODELED OCEANFRONT property! On the Boardwalk! Enjoy this Iconic Location, next to the famous Balboa Pier, and easy access to the Balboa Island Ferry. This 2 bdrm. 2 bath LOWER GROUND FLOOR unit has a spacious open floor plan, with outdoor patio with BBQ, and beach view, perfect for entertaining. This home is completely remodeled with high end materials, and includes custom fireplace, flat screen TV and wood grain tile flooring, perfect for beach living. The Kitchen has quartz counter tops with stainless steel appliances, and all new white cabinets. Frosted interior doors through out. Bathrooms have quartz counter tops, and tile. Includes brand new washer/dryer inside. Property has new exterior paint, and custom garage door, which includes parking for one car inside. Come enjoy all this location has to offer! Walk to shops and restaurants, ride bikes along the boardwalk, step out to the sand and ocean! True NB Lifestyle! All Utilities included! Call for pricing and availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 E Oceanfront B have any available units?
702 E Oceanfront B has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 702 E Oceanfront B have?
Some of 702 E Oceanfront B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 E Oceanfront B currently offering any rent specials?
702 E Oceanfront B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 E Oceanfront B pet-friendly?
No, 702 E Oceanfront B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 702 E Oceanfront B offer parking?
Yes, 702 E Oceanfront B does offer parking.
Does 702 E Oceanfront B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 702 E Oceanfront B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 E Oceanfront B have a pool?
No, 702 E Oceanfront B does not have a pool.
Does 702 E Oceanfront B have accessible units?
No, 702 E Oceanfront B does not have accessible units.
Does 702 E Oceanfront B have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 E Oceanfront B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 702 E Oceanfront B have units with air conditioning?
No, 702 E Oceanfront B does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 702 E Oceanfront B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity