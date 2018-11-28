702 E Oceanfront B

Amenities

Furnished - Short term by the week or month or Winter rental - NEWLY REMODELED OCEANFRONT property! On the Boardwalk! Enjoy this Iconic Location, next to the famous Balboa Pier, and easy access to the Balboa Island Ferry. This 2 bdrm. 2 bath LOWER GROUND FLOOR unit has a spacious open floor plan, with outdoor patio with BBQ, and beach view, perfect for entertaining. This home is completely remodeled with high end materials, and includes custom fireplace, flat screen TV and wood grain tile flooring, perfect for beach living. The Kitchen has quartz counter tops with stainless steel appliances, and all new white cabinets. Frosted interior doors through out. Bathrooms have quartz counter tops, and tile. Includes brand new washer/dryer inside. Property has new exterior paint, and custom garage door, which includes parking for one car inside. Come enjoy all this location has to offer! Walk to shops and restaurants, ride bikes along the boardwalk, step out to the sand and ocean! True NB Lifestyle! All Utilities included! Call for pricing and availability.