7 Shell Beach

wine room dishwasher garage pool air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard elevator fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite wine room

Likely the only 8 bedroom home available For Lease in Crystal Cove, this wonderful custom estate takes its exterior design cues from villas in the south of France, while combining rustic and contemporary European interior aesthetics. Enjoy unobstructed panoramic ocean views out to Catalina Island and up the coast, including Newport Harbor and Palos Verdes. Spectacular daytime, sunset and evening city lights views are in abundance and can be enjoyed from either inside the residence or out by the pool and fire pit located in the generous backyard. Thoughtfully designed with both a main-level and upper-level master bedroom suite, the home offers 3 additional guest suites within the main house, as well as 3 exterior guest suites accessed via the private, gated interior courtyard. A large family room, intimate formal dining room and cozy country kitchen - with fireplace and adjacent butler’s pantry - complete the main level. A climate controlled wine room and subterranean garage round-out this offering. At approx. 7,600 sqft, this property offers all of the prestige of residing behind the 2nd gate in the Custom enclave, while remaining just the right size. The guard-gated community of Crystal Cove has much to offer its residents and guests, including the 2.5 acre Canyon Club, parks and greenbelts. Crystal Cove Promenade includes many casual and upscale options for dining and shopping. Crystal Cove State Beach sits just across Pacific Coast Hwy. A Lease-Option may be considered.