All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 7 Shell Beach.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
7 Shell Beach
Last updated December 19 2019 at 10:10 AM

7 Shell Beach

7 Shell Beach · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7 Shell Beach, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Crystal Cove

Amenities

wine room
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
wine room
Likely the only 8 bedroom home available For Lease in Crystal Cove, this wonderful custom estate takes its exterior design cues from villas in the south of France, while combining rustic and contemporary European interior aesthetics. Enjoy unobstructed panoramic ocean views out to Catalina Island and up the coast, including Newport Harbor and Palos Verdes. Spectacular daytime, sunset and evening city lights views are in abundance and can be enjoyed from either inside the residence or out by the pool and fire pit located in the generous backyard. Thoughtfully designed with both a main-level and upper-level master bedroom suite, the home offers 3 additional guest suites within the main house, as well as 3 exterior guest suites accessed via the private, gated interior courtyard. A large family room, intimate formal dining room and cozy country kitchen - with fireplace and adjacent butler’s pantry - complete the main level. A climate controlled wine room and subterranean garage round-out this offering. At approx. 7,600 sqft, this property offers all of the prestige of residing behind the 2nd gate in the Custom enclave, while remaining just the right size. The guard-gated community of Crystal Cove has much to offer its residents and guests, including the 2.5 acre Canyon Club, parks and greenbelts. Crystal Cove Promenade includes many casual and upscale options for dining and shopping. Crystal Cove State Beach sits just across Pacific Coast Hwy. A Lease-Option may be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Shell Beach have any available units?
7 Shell Beach doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7 Shell Beach have?
Some of 7 Shell Beach's amenities include wine room, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Shell Beach currently offering any rent specials?
7 Shell Beach is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Shell Beach pet-friendly?
No, 7 Shell Beach is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 7 Shell Beach offer parking?
Yes, 7 Shell Beach offers parking.
Does 7 Shell Beach have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Shell Beach does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Shell Beach have a pool?
Yes, 7 Shell Beach has a pool.
Does 7 Shell Beach have accessible units?
No, 7 Shell Beach does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Shell Beach have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Shell Beach has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Shell Beach have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7 Shell Beach has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College