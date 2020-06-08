7 Nautical Mile Drive

Amenities

Welcome to One Nautical Mile!!...This spectacular Townhouse in Newport Beach..... Enjoy the Coastal lifestyle Walking or Biking to the Beach. The floor plan offers (3) Three bedrooms & a Den Possible (4th)Bedroom & 2.5Bath.... Large open floor plan with a beautiful well-appointed kitchen that offers an Oversized Island, Granite counters and Stainless Steel appliances.....Crown molding throughout with Wood Floor in Living & Dining Rm, Stone Floors in the kitchen.... Home built in 2005.... (2) Two Car attached garage w/Direct Access. Laundry closet upstairs near bedrooms.....Walk to Hoag Hospital, Near PCH, quick Beach Access, Near Shopping Centers, Great Restaurants, Award Winning Schools assigned and Quick easy access to 55 FWY.. Please text agent Jesse (714)292-2497 -- Property is Now Vacant