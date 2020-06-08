All apartments in Newport Beach
7 Nautical Mile Drive
7 Nautical Mile Drive

7 Nautical Mile Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7 Nautical Mile Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
range
Welcome to One Nautical Mile!!...This spectacular Townhouse in Newport Beach..... Enjoy the Coastal lifestyle Walking or Biking to the Beach. The floor plan offers (3) Three bedrooms & a Den Possible (4th)Bedroom & 2.5Bath.... Large open floor plan with a beautiful well-appointed kitchen that offers an Oversized Island, Granite counters and Stainless Steel appliances.....Crown molding throughout with Wood Floor in Living & Dining Rm, Stone Floors in the kitchen.... Home built in 2005.... (2) Two Car attached garage w/Direct Access. Laundry closet upstairs near bedrooms.....Walk to Hoag Hospital, Near PCH, quick Beach Access, Near Shopping Centers, Great Restaurants, Award Winning Schools assigned and Quick easy access to 55 FWY.. Please text agent Jesse (714)292-2497 -- Property is Now Vacant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Nautical Mile Drive have any available units?
7 Nautical Mile Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7 Nautical Mile Drive have?
Some of 7 Nautical Mile Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Nautical Mile Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7 Nautical Mile Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Nautical Mile Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7 Nautical Mile Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 7 Nautical Mile Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7 Nautical Mile Drive offers parking.
Does 7 Nautical Mile Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Nautical Mile Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Nautical Mile Drive have a pool?
No, 7 Nautical Mile Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7 Nautical Mile Drive have accessible units?
No, 7 Nautical Mile Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Nautical Mile Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Nautical Mile Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Nautical Mile Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Nautical Mile Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

