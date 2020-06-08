All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
7 Coastal Oak
Last updated July 12 2019 at 3:25 AM

7 Coastal Oak

7 Coastal Oak · No Longer Available
Location

7 Coastal Oak, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Pacific Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Situated in the sought-after, gated enclave of Pacific Ridge, this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath residence has been meticulously upgraded. The oversized lot features multiple outdoor entertaining areas and creates a private refuge. Flanked by French doors and windows, the main level of the home is drenched in natural light and offers seamless indoor/outdoor living. A chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens to the inviting family room with fireplace. A main level bedroom, formal dining room, powder bath and oversized laundry room complete the first floor. Upstairs, a sumptuous master suite beckons with spa-inspired bath and spacious walk-in closet. Two additional en-suite bedrooms with a secluded balcony join the master on the second level. This beautiful Newport Coast home is move-in ready and available fully furnished. Additional highlights include an outdoor kitchen with BBQ, outdoor fireplace and fire pit, oversized driveway offering parking for 6 cars, plus a 3 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Coastal Oak have any available units?
7 Coastal Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7 Coastal Oak have?
Some of 7 Coastal Oak's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Coastal Oak currently offering any rent specials?
7 Coastal Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Coastal Oak pet-friendly?
No, 7 Coastal Oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 7 Coastal Oak offer parking?
Yes, 7 Coastal Oak offers parking.
Does 7 Coastal Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Coastal Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Coastal Oak have a pool?
No, 7 Coastal Oak does not have a pool.
Does 7 Coastal Oak have accessible units?
No, 7 Coastal Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Coastal Oak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Coastal Oak has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Coastal Oak have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Coastal Oak does not have units with air conditioning.
