7 Canyon Point

Prominently positioned on an unobstructed parcel within Newport Coast’s prized gated community, Pelican Hill, this 6 Bedroom suite 8 bathroom property offers a gracious 7696 sqft of living space with 180 degree views of the California Riviera stretching over Pelican Hill golf course’s emerald fairways and greens, passed Newport Harbor up the coastline to Palos Verdes with inland city lights. The calm contemporary space boasts expansive common living and dining areas, gym, recently renovated kitchen with premium appliances, four car garage, separate guest quarters, and lots of natural light throughout. The interior space flows organically into the exterior grounds which host covered lounge areas, dining settings, grass lawn, BBQ, and fireplace all centered around the properties pool and spa facing out to the endless views with year round sunsets and Catalina resting in the backdrop.