Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:13 AM

7 Canyon Point

7 Canyon Point · (949) 689-5018
Location

7 Canyon Point, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Pelican Hill

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$65,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 8 Bath · 7696 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Prominently positioned on an unobstructed parcel within Newport Coast’s prized gated community, Pelican Hill, this 6 Bedroom suite 8 bathroom property offers a gracious 7696 sqft of living space with 180 degree views of the California Riviera stretching over Pelican Hill golf course’s emerald fairways and greens, passed Newport Harbor up the coastline to Palos Verdes with inland city lights. The calm contemporary space boasts expansive common living and dining areas, gym, recently renovated kitchen with premium appliances, four car garage, separate guest quarters, and lots of natural light throughout. The interior space flows organically into the exterior grounds which host covered lounge areas, dining settings, grass lawn, BBQ, and fireplace all centered around the properties pool and spa facing out to the endless views with year round sunsets and Catalina resting in the backdrop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Canyon Point have any available units?
7 Canyon Point has a unit available for $65,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Canyon Point have?
Some of 7 Canyon Point's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Canyon Point currently offering any rent specials?
7 Canyon Point isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Canyon Point pet-friendly?
No, 7 Canyon Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 7 Canyon Point offer parking?
Yes, 7 Canyon Point does offer parking.
Does 7 Canyon Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Canyon Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Canyon Point have a pool?
Yes, 7 Canyon Point has a pool.
Does 7 Canyon Point have accessible units?
No, 7 Canyon Point does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Canyon Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Canyon Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Canyon Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Canyon Point does not have units with air conditioning.
