7 Balboa Coves

Summer by the Sea, completely renovated - gorgeous 4 BR / 4 BA Home; 2,700 square feet. 128' of water frontage, including a private 75' dock. This home is in the gated waterfront community of Balboa Coves in Newport Beach. Take a short walk to the beach or take the row boat from the dock a few yards and you are only a block and a half from the sand. This home is a must see - all new doors and windows bring the outside in; 2,300' of outdoor living space covered with gorgeous travertine. The main house has 3 large bedrooms, all up, each with wall to wall water views, and 3 full bathrooms, one down; there is a 1 bedroom /1 bathroom studio unit over the garage, complete with it's own kitchen, bed and sofa bed. The are 3 complete air conditioning/heating systems in the internet-ready house. Restaurants and shopping abound. The entire house has just been remodeled from the new high end flooring to a completely new marble master bath with double vanity. The first bedroom has a king size bed. The second room has a queen size bed and a twin trundle underneath. The master has a king size bed as well. Available summer months