Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:14 AM

7 Balboa Coves

7 Marcus Avenue · (949) 903-9314
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7 Marcus Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92663
West Newport Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Summer by the Sea, completely renovated - gorgeous 4 BR / 4 BA Home; 2,700 square feet. 128' of water frontage, including a private 75' dock. This home is in the gated waterfront community of Balboa Coves in Newport Beach. Take a short walk to the beach or take the row boat from the dock a few yards and you are only a block and a half from the sand. This home is a must see - all new doors and windows bring the outside in; 2,300' of outdoor living space covered with gorgeous travertine. The main house has 3 large bedrooms, all up, each with wall to wall water views, and 3 full bathrooms, one down; there is a 1 bedroom /1 bathroom studio unit over the garage, complete with it's own kitchen, bed and sofa bed. The are 3 complete air conditioning/heating systems in the internet-ready house. Restaurants and shopping abound. The entire house has just been remodeled from the new high end flooring to a completely new marble master bath with double vanity. The first bedroom has a king size bed. The second room has a queen size bed and a twin trundle underneath. The master has a king size bed as well. Available summer months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Balboa Coves have any available units?
7 Balboa Coves has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Balboa Coves have?
Some of 7 Balboa Coves's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Balboa Coves currently offering any rent specials?
7 Balboa Coves isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Balboa Coves pet-friendly?
No, 7 Balboa Coves is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 7 Balboa Coves offer parking?
Yes, 7 Balboa Coves does offer parking.
Does 7 Balboa Coves have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Balboa Coves does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Balboa Coves have a pool?
No, 7 Balboa Coves does not have a pool.
Does 7 Balboa Coves have accessible units?
No, 7 Balboa Coves does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Balboa Coves have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Balboa Coves does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Balboa Coves have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7 Balboa Coves has units with air conditioning.
