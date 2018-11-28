All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:46 PM

67 Ocean Vista

67 Ocean Vista · No Longer Available
Location

67 Ocean Vista, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Island Lagoon

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This luxurious home is located in the exclusive 24-hour guard-gated community of Sea Island. As you enter through the front door, you’re met with the most stunning, bright living area with soaring ceilings, a cozy fireplace and sliding glass doors out to the balcony. From the balcony, take in the breathtaking views of the ocean, back bay, and the peaceful neighborhood. The kitchen is off of the living room and features granite countertops, a kitchen island, a breakfast bar and a nook with brand-new lighting. The formal dining room off of the entry is the perfect place to host family and friends for a special occasion. Also off of the entry, you’ll find a den with brand-new lighting, a large desk and a bookcase, making it a great place for an office. Down the hall, large windows in the master bedroom really make those gorgeous views pop! Other features in the master bedroom include a fireplace and not one, but two, walk-in closets! The master bathroom has a separate large bathtub and shower, as well as double sinks and a spacious vanity area. Down the hall, you’ll find a guest bathroom, as well as another bedroom with another bathroom attached. Laundry is conveniently located off of the kitchen, near the attached 2-car garage that has plenty of storage space. A brand-new water heater with a hot water recirculating pump was installed in May 2020. Other recent upgrades include new carpet, new windows, new electrical and new plumbing fixtures. Updated photos to come!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Ocean Vista have any available units?
67 Ocean Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 67 Ocean Vista have?
Some of 67 Ocean Vista's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Ocean Vista currently offering any rent specials?
67 Ocean Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Ocean Vista pet-friendly?
No, 67 Ocean Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 67 Ocean Vista offer parking?
Yes, 67 Ocean Vista offers parking.
Does 67 Ocean Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 Ocean Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Ocean Vista have a pool?
No, 67 Ocean Vista does not have a pool.
Does 67 Ocean Vista have accessible units?
No, 67 Ocean Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Ocean Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 67 Ocean Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does 67 Ocean Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 67 Ocean Vista does not have units with air conditioning.

