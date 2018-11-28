67 Ocean Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This luxurious home is located in the exclusive 24-hour guard-gated community of Sea Island. As you enter through the front door, you’re met with the most stunning, bright living area with soaring ceilings, a cozy fireplace and sliding glass doors out to the balcony. From the balcony, take in the breathtaking views of the ocean, back bay, and the peaceful neighborhood. The kitchen is off of the living room and features granite countertops, a kitchen island, a breakfast bar and a nook with brand-new lighting. The formal dining room off of the entry is the perfect place to host family and friends for a special occasion. Also off of the entry, you’ll find a den with brand-new lighting, a large desk and a bookcase, making it a great place for an office. Down the hall, large windows in the master bedroom really make those gorgeous views pop! Other features in the master bedroom include a fireplace and not one, but two, walk-in closets! The master bathroom has a separate large bathtub and shower, as well as double sinks and a spacious vanity area. Down the hall, you’ll find a guest bathroom, as well as another bedroom with another bathroom attached. Laundry is conveniently located off of the kitchen, near the attached 2-car garage that has plenty of storage space. A brand-new water heater with a hot water recirculating pump was installed in May 2020. Other recent upgrades include new carpet, new windows, new electrical and new plumbing fixtures. Updated photos to come!