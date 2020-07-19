630 Via Lido Nord

Amenities

Charming bay-front home on Lido Isle, sitting on Newport Harbor’s main channel. The large waterside patio gives way to an open-flow living & dining room, and the kitchen offers a pass-through bar allowing for bay views. The second level has expansive harbor views from the large master bedroom, as well as a second bedroom with an adjacent over-sized deck facing the islands interior. A third ground level bedroom, second bathroom, large laundry room, ample storage throughout, AND dock space for a boat up to 30ft. complete this wonderful home!