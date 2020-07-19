All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
630 Via Lido Nord
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

630 Via Lido Nord

630 via Lido Nord · No Longer Available
Location

630 via Lido Nord, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Lido Isle

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Charming bay-front home on Lido Isle, sitting on Newport Harbor’s main channel. The large waterside patio gives way to an open-flow living & dining room, and the kitchen offers a pass-through bar allowing for bay views. The second level has expansive harbor views from the large master bedroom, as well as a second bedroom with an adjacent over-sized deck facing the islands interior. A third ground level bedroom, second bathroom, large laundry room, ample storage throughout, AND dock space for a boat up to 30ft. complete this wonderful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 Via Lido Nord have any available units?
630 Via Lido Nord doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 630 Via Lido Nord have?
Some of 630 Via Lido Nord's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 Via Lido Nord currently offering any rent specials?
630 Via Lido Nord is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 Via Lido Nord pet-friendly?
No, 630 Via Lido Nord is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 630 Via Lido Nord offer parking?
Yes, 630 Via Lido Nord offers parking.
Does 630 Via Lido Nord have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 Via Lido Nord does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 Via Lido Nord have a pool?
No, 630 Via Lido Nord does not have a pool.
Does 630 Via Lido Nord have accessible units?
No, 630 Via Lido Nord does not have accessible units.
Does 630 Via Lido Nord have units with dishwashers?
No, 630 Via Lido Nord does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 630 Via Lido Nord have units with air conditioning?
No, 630 Via Lido Nord does not have units with air conditioning.
