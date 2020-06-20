63 Ebb Tide Circle

Amenities
New Construction! Panoramic Rooftop deck with Ocean views! This Newport Heights contemporary tri-level home is the largest floor plan in the new community of Ebb Tide, featuring 4 bedrooms (one bedroom is on the main floor) and 3.5 bathrooms, and a huge ocean view rooftop deck. Step inside this immaculate home to discover the pristine interior design, rooftop ocean views and abundant amenities in this Brand-new home. The living and dining room has a chef-inspired kitchen with an open floor plan that features white upgraded European-styled cabinetry, stainless steel Bertazzoni appliances, quartz countertops, and a large central island. This luxurious home features large windows that let in an abundance of natural light. The master bedroom provides the ultimate retreat with its lavish bathroom complete with a step-in shower, dual sinks & large walk-in closet. LG washer & dryer are included & conveniently located on top level. The home also includes a fully fenced private backyard with a gate. Relax at the Ebb Tide community pool and spa or bike/walk to the nearby beaches. Less than 1 mile to the sand, this central and coastal location is the ideal place to live and play. Close to world famous shopping at Fashion Island, Pacific City & the beach atmosphere of Balboa Island and the Newport peninsula. The garage is appointed with a frosted glass / steel roll-up door, & custom epoxy flooring. The home is located at the end of the cul-de-sac & has no Ebb Tide neighbors to the west!