63 Ebb Tide Circle
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

63 Ebb Tide Circle

63 Ebb Tide Cir · (949) 215-5000
Location

63 Ebb Tide Cir, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1829 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
New Construction! Panoramic Rooftop deck with Ocean views! This Newport Heights contemporary tri-level home is the largest floor plan in the new community of Ebb Tide, featuring 4 bedrooms (one bedroom is on the main floor) and 3.5 bathrooms, and a huge ocean view rooftop deck. Step inside this immaculate home to discover the pristine interior design, rooftop ocean views and abundant amenities in this Brand-new home. The living and dining room has a chef-inspired kitchen with an open floor plan that features white upgraded European-styled cabinetry, stainless steel Bertazzoni appliances, quartz countertops, and a large central island. This luxurious home features large windows that let in an abundance of natural light. The master bedroom provides the ultimate retreat with its lavish bathroom complete with a step-in shower, dual sinks & large walk-in closet. LG washer & dryer are included & conveniently located on top level. The home also includes a fully fenced private backyard with a gate. Relax at the Ebb Tide community pool and spa or bike/walk to the nearby beaches. Less than 1 mile to the sand, this central and coastal location is the ideal place to live and play. Close to world famous shopping at Fashion Island, Pacific City & the beach atmosphere of Balboa Island and the Newport peninsula. The garage is appointed with a frosted glass / steel roll-up door, & custom epoxy flooring. The home is located at the end of the cul-de-sac & has no Ebb Tide neighbors to the west!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Ebb Tide Circle have any available units?
63 Ebb Tide Circle has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 63 Ebb Tide Circle have?
Some of 63 Ebb Tide Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Ebb Tide Circle currently offering any rent specials?
63 Ebb Tide Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Ebb Tide Circle pet-friendly?
No, 63 Ebb Tide Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 63 Ebb Tide Circle offer parking?
Yes, 63 Ebb Tide Circle does offer parking.
Does 63 Ebb Tide Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 63 Ebb Tide Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Ebb Tide Circle have a pool?
Yes, 63 Ebb Tide Circle has a pool.
Does 63 Ebb Tide Circle have accessible units?
No, 63 Ebb Tide Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Ebb Tide Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 63 Ebb Tide Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Ebb Tide Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 Ebb Tide Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
