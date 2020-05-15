614 Avocado Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This rear unit, three bedroom and three bathroom home located on the south side of PCH was recently updated to offer the finest living features, located within the heart of Corona del Mar. The home features two main level bedrooms and two main level bathrooms. There are vaulted ceilings and an open living concept that provides natural light throughout the home. The kitchen, equipped with new stainless steel appliances, opens to both the living and dining creating an inviting living space to gather. There is an upstairs master retreat with full bathroom and opens to the large entertaining deck. Offering the finest in Corona del Mar Lifestyle and within close proximity to renown beaches, dining and shopping including Fashion Island and Corona Del Mar Plaza- Peet’s Coffee, Bristol Farm, and quick access to the footbridge. Laundry is located in the single car garage and this home also includes a covered parking space behind the garage as well as easy access street parking off of Avocado.