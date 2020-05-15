All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated April 13 2019 at 9:43 AM

614 Avocado Avenue

614 Avocado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

614 Avocado Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This rear unit, three bedroom and three bathroom home located on the south side of PCH was recently updated to offer the finest living features, located within the heart of Corona del Mar. The home features two main level bedrooms and two main level bathrooms. There are vaulted ceilings and an open living concept that provides natural light throughout the home. The kitchen, equipped with new stainless steel appliances, opens to both the living and dining creating an inviting living space to gather. There is an upstairs master retreat with full bathroom and opens to the large entertaining deck. Offering the finest in Corona del Mar Lifestyle and within close proximity to renown beaches, dining and shopping including Fashion Island and Corona Del Mar Plaza- Peet’s Coffee, Bristol Farm, and quick access to the footbridge. Laundry is located in the single car garage and this home also includes a covered parking space behind the garage as well as easy access street parking off of Avocado.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 Avocado Avenue have any available units?
614 Avocado Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 614 Avocado Avenue have?
Some of 614 Avocado Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 Avocado Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
614 Avocado Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 Avocado Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 614 Avocado Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 614 Avocado Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 614 Avocado Avenue offers parking.
Does 614 Avocado Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 Avocado Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 Avocado Avenue have a pool?
No, 614 Avocado Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 614 Avocado Avenue have accessible units?
No, 614 Avocado Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 614 Avocado Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 614 Avocado Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 614 Avocado Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 614 Avocado Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
