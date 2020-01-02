All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

609 Begonia Avenue

Location

609 Begonia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
Fabulous Custom home rest on the ocean side of Corona Del Mar Village. Quiet location within walking distance to the ocean, beach, local restaurants/bars, and the famous Fashion Island shopping center. romantic rose arbor leads you to a spacious front enclosed courtyard. Vaulted ceilings in entry welcome you to a nice formal dining and living room with fireplace. Gourmet kitchen offers granite counters and up-to-date kitchen appliances with sub-zero and a newer washer and dryer in a separate laundry room. Great two bedrooms on the second floor with a shared bathroom. A fair-sized romantic master suite so discrete at the opposite end of the second floor with a walk-in closet, a large cal-king size bed. A Roman bath and a glass-enclosed shower along with his and hers basin. private just a couple steps away from the suite for a private balcony for your breakfast outside or a nightcap while enjoying the sea breeze.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Begonia Avenue have any available units?
609 Begonia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 609 Begonia Avenue have?
Some of 609 Begonia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Begonia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
609 Begonia Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Begonia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 609 Begonia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 609 Begonia Avenue offer parking?
No, 609 Begonia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 609 Begonia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 Begonia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Begonia Avenue have a pool?
No, 609 Begonia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 609 Begonia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 609 Begonia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Begonia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 Begonia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 609 Begonia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 Begonia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
