609 Begonia Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters walk in closets fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry

Fabulous Custom home rest on the ocean side of Corona Del Mar Village. Quiet location within walking distance to the ocean, beach, local restaurants/bars, and the famous Fashion Island shopping center. romantic rose arbor leads you to a spacious front enclosed courtyard. Vaulted ceilings in entry welcome you to a nice formal dining and living room with fireplace. Gourmet kitchen offers granite counters and up-to-date kitchen appliances with sub-zero and a newer washer and dryer in a separate laundry room. Great two bedrooms on the second floor with a shared bathroom. A fair-sized romantic master suite so discrete at the opposite end of the second floor with a walk-in closet, a large cal-king size bed. A Roman bath and a glass-enclosed shower along with his and hers basin. private just a couple steps away from the suite for a private balcony for your breakfast outside or a nightcap while enjoying the sea breeze.