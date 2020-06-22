All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
608 Begonia Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

608 Begonia Avenue

608 Begonia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

608 Begonia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
FULLY REMODELED, OCEAN-SIDE OF PCH, 1488 SQFT. (PLUS 400 sqft. LOGGIA and 100 SQFT. BALCONY), 3 BEDS, 2.5 BATHS, 3 FIREPLACES! This fully-remodeled back residence is located on the ocean-side of PCH. It features a light, bright and open floor plan which includes 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and approximately 1,488 sqft. An additional 400 sqft. loggia and 100 sqft. balcony allows for relaxation, while enjoying the ocean breezes. The fully remodeled kitchen includes all new cabinets, hardware and pulls, Bedrosian Calcutta super white porcelain slab countertops with stunning double-sided water-walls, stainless steel appliances, microwave drawer, under-mount lighting, bar/coffee area and pendant lighting. A two-story fireplace centers the open-concept family and dining room. Conveniently located off the family room is a delightful, spacious loggia complete with outdoor fireplace that is perfect for entertaining. The top floor includes a romantic master suite featuring a 3-sided fireplace, private balcony/patio and en-suite with dual basins, new cabinets, hardware and pulls, free-standing soaking tub and custom glass shower. The home has brand new custom stained walnut hardwood flooring, stone flooring in bathrooms and carpeting in bedrooms. This home offers an incredible lifestyle, just a short walk to both the beach, restaurants, shops and all amenities offered in Corona Del Mar village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Begonia Avenue have any available units?
608 Begonia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 608 Begonia Avenue have?
Some of 608 Begonia Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Begonia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
608 Begonia Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Begonia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 608 Begonia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 608 Begonia Avenue offer parking?
No, 608 Begonia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 608 Begonia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Begonia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Begonia Avenue have a pool?
No, 608 Begonia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 608 Begonia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 608 Begonia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Begonia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 Begonia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 608 Begonia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 Begonia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
