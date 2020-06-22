608 Begonia Avenue

Amenities

FULLY REMODELED, OCEAN-SIDE OF PCH, 1488 SQFT. (PLUS 400 sqft. LOGGIA and 100 SQFT. BALCONY), 3 BEDS, 2.5 BATHS, 3 FIREPLACES! This fully-remodeled back residence is located on the ocean-side of PCH. It features a light, bright and open floor plan which includes 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and approximately 1,488 sqft. An additional 400 sqft. loggia and 100 sqft. balcony allows for relaxation, while enjoying the ocean breezes. The fully remodeled kitchen includes all new cabinets, hardware and pulls, Bedrosian Calcutta super white porcelain slab countertops with stunning double-sided water-walls, stainless steel appliances, microwave drawer, under-mount lighting, bar/coffee area and pendant lighting. A two-story fireplace centers the open-concept family and dining room. Conveniently located off the family room is a delightful, spacious loggia complete with outdoor fireplace that is perfect for entertaining. The top floor includes a romantic master suite featuring a 3-sided fireplace, private balcony/patio and en-suite with dual basins, new cabinets, hardware and pulls, free-standing soaking tub and custom glass shower. The home has brand new custom stained walnut hardwood flooring, stone flooring in bathrooms and carpeting in bedrooms. This home offers an incredible lifestyle, just a short walk to both the beach, restaurants, shops and all amenities offered in Corona Del Mar village.