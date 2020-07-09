All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:20 AM

606 S Bay Front

606 S Bay Front · No Longer Available
Location

606 S Bay Front, Newport Beach, CA 92662
Balboa Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Located on the most desirable bay front street on Balboa Island and completely renovated in 2017, 606 South Bayfront offers sweeping views of Newport Harbor, sunsets and the iconic Pavilion. Enjoy the ever changing boating scene from the front row vantage point! The home consists of two exquisitely designed rental units, each with a gas barbeque, washer/dryer, 1 car garage and just minutes to the Island Ferry and Peninsula Fun Zone. The Upper Unit has a panoramic view deck overlooking the harbor, ideal for outdoor dining. The living room has two charming day beds with storage which can be used by younger guests for sleeping, as well as a gas fireplace. The adjacent open kitchen features a 6 burner stainless gas range with dual ovens, honed Black Absolute granite counters and a spacious single basin sink. The master bedroom with king bed has an en suite bath with lovely white marble counters with dual vanities. There is a second bedroom with a king bed and en suite bath which also serves as a guest bathroom for visitors, as well as a third bedroom with king bed and en suite bath. Very chic, light and bright decor with ceiling fans throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 S Bay Front have any available units?
606 S Bay Front doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 606 S Bay Front have?
Some of 606 S Bay Front's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 S Bay Front currently offering any rent specials?
606 S Bay Front is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 S Bay Front pet-friendly?
No, 606 S Bay Front is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 606 S Bay Front offer parking?
Yes, 606 S Bay Front offers parking.
Does 606 S Bay Front have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 606 S Bay Front offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 S Bay Front have a pool?
No, 606 S Bay Front does not have a pool.
Does 606 S Bay Front have accessible units?
No, 606 S Bay Front does not have accessible units.
Does 606 S Bay Front have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 S Bay Front does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 606 S Bay Front have units with air conditioning?
No, 606 S Bay Front does not have units with air conditioning.

