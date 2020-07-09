606 S Bay Front

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Located on the most desirable bay front street on Balboa Island and completely renovated in 2017, 606 South Bayfront offers sweeping views of Newport Harbor, sunsets and the iconic Pavilion. Enjoy the ever changing boating scene from the front row vantage point! The home consists of two exquisitely designed rental units, each with a gas barbeque, washer/dryer, 1 car garage and just minutes to the Island Ferry and Peninsula Fun Zone. The Upper Unit has a panoramic view deck overlooking the harbor, ideal for outdoor dining. The living room has two charming day beds with storage which can be used by younger guests for sleeping, as well as a gas fireplace. The adjacent open kitchen features a 6 burner stainless gas range with dual ovens, honed Black Absolute granite counters and a spacious single basin sink. The master bedroom with king bed has an en suite bath with lovely white marble counters with dual vanities. There is a second bedroom with a king bed and en suite bath which also serves as a guest bathroom for visitors, as well as a third bedroom with king bed and en suite bath. Very chic, light and bright decor with ceiling fans throughout.