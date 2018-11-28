604 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2

Amenities

Fully renovated - this contemporary two bedroom and two bathroom back home sits in the heart of the Corona del Mar Village. Natural light abounds in every room, and the spacious, second-level terrace offers views of the tree-lined Poinsettia Avenue - one of the most idyllic locations in all of the Village. Once up a single flight of stairs, the space lives on a single-level. The large-scale renovation included all new stainless steel kitchen appliances, white oak flooring and cabinetry, Caesarstone Quartz countertops, multi-zone recessed lighting, Dornbracht plumbing fixtures, central air-conditioning, dedicated laundry, and whole-house water filtration. Once monthly housekeeping is also included.