Newport Beach, CA
604 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2
Last updated November 27 2019 at 1:08 PM

604 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2

604 Poinsettia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

604 Poinsettia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully renovated - this contemporary two bedroom and two bathroom back home sits in the heart of the Corona del Mar Village. Natural light abounds in every room, and the spacious, second-level terrace offers views of the tree-lined Poinsettia Avenue - one of the most idyllic locations in all of the Village. Once up a single flight of stairs, the space lives on a single-level. The large-scale renovation included all new stainless steel kitchen appliances, white oak flooring and cabinetry, Caesarstone Quartz countertops, multi-zone recessed lighting, Dornbracht plumbing fixtures, central air-conditioning, dedicated laundry, and whole-house water filtration. Once monthly housekeeping is also included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2 have any available units?
604 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 604 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2 have?
Some of 604 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
604 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 604 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 604 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2 offer parking?
No, 604 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2 does not offer parking.
Does 604 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2 have a pool?
No, 604 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 604 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 604 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 604 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 604 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2 has units with air conditioning.
