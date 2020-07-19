604 Larkspur Avenue

Amenities

This home is the upper unit of a upgraded duplex in a great quiet location within a short walk or bike ride to the beach or the businesses on PCH. The property features a recently redecorated spacious living area with a cozy fireplace, vaulted ceilings and a sliding door that opens to a nice patio area that would be great for summer BBQ's. In the living room there is a great built in lighted cabinet. The entire home has been freshly painted and is AIR CONDITIONED as well as there are ceiling fans in all rooms. All rooms have either a nice laminate flooring or tile for easy upkeep. The kitchen has granite counter tops, newer cabinets with under cabinet lighting and a gas range, it also includes a fridge. All of the bedrooms have ceiling fans and feature large closets. The master bedroom connects to a good sized bathroom with dual vanities and a walk in closet. There are two off street parking places one in a private garage and the other tandem in the driveway. This great home is available for immediate move in!