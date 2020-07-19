All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
604 Larkspur Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

604 Larkspur Avenue

604 Larkspur Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

604 Larkspur Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This home is the upper unit of a upgraded duplex in a great quiet location within a short walk or bike ride to the beach or the businesses on PCH. The property features a recently redecorated spacious living area with a cozy fireplace, vaulted ceilings and a sliding door that opens to a nice patio area that would be great for summer BBQ's. In the living room there is a great built in lighted cabinet. The entire home has been freshly painted and is AIR CONDITIONED as well as there are ceiling fans in all rooms. All rooms have either a nice laminate flooring or tile for easy upkeep. The kitchen has granite counter tops, newer cabinets with under cabinet lighting and a gas range, it also includes a fridge. All of the bedrooms have ceiling fans and feature large closets. The master bedroom connects to a good sized bathroom with dual vanities and a walk in closet. There are two off street parking places one in a private garage and the other tandem in the driveway. This great home is available for immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Larkspur Avenue have any available units?
604 Larkspur Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 604 Larkspur Avenue have?
Some of 604 Larkspur Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Larkspur Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
604 Larkspur Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Larkspur Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 604 Larkspur Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 604 Larkspur Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 604 Larkspur Avenue offers parking.
Does 604 Larkspur Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Larkspur Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Larkspur Avenue have a pool?
No, 604 Larkspur Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 604 Larkspur Avenue have accessible units?
No, 604 Larkspur Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Larkspur Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 Larkspur Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 604 Larkspur Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 604 Larkspur Avenue has units with air conditioning.
