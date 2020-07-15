All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 603 Marigold Avenue .5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
603 Marigold Avenue .5
Last updated February 20 2020 at 1:28 AM

603 Marigold Avenue .5

603 Marigold Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

603 Marigold Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
hot tub
Light and bright back unit on quiet street in the Village. Two bedrooms , 2.5 baths. Wood flooring throughout main level. Great room concept with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, plantation shutters with Arcadia door leading out to covered patio. Gourmet kitchen with white cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Built-in fridge. Washer/Dryer . Master suite beautifully appointed with wainscotting, plantation shutters , fireplace and walk-in closet. Spa inspired master bath with glass enclosed shower and separate soaking tub. Dual vanities and an additional closet. Brand new carpeting upstairs leads to another bedroom, full bath and roof top deck. One car attached garage and tandem carport. This unit is immaculate and ready to move right in to enjoy all the amenities the CDM Village lifestyle has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 Marigold Avenue .5 have any available units?
603 Marigold Avenue .5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 603 Marigold Avenue .5 have?
Some of 603 Marigold Avenue .5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 Marigold Avenue .5 currently offering any rent specials?
603 Marigold Avenue .5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Marigold Avenue .5 pet-friendly?
No, 603 Marigold Avenue .5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 603 Marigold Avenue .5 offer parking?
Yes, 603 Marigold Avenue .5 offers parking.
Does 603 Marigold Avenue .5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 603 Marigold Avenue .5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Marigold Avenue .5 have a pool?
No, 603 Marigold Avenue .5 does not have a pool.
Does 603 Marigold Avenue .5 have accessible units?
No, 603 Marigold Avenue .5 does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Marigold Avenue .5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 603 Marigold Avenue .5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 603 Marigold Avenue .5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 603 Marigold Avenue .5 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Pet Friendly Places
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College