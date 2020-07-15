603 Marigold Avenue .5

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking garage hot tub

Light and bright back unit on quiet street in the Village. Two bedrooms , 2.5 baths. Wood flooring throughout main level. Great room concept with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, plantation shutters with Arcadia door leading out to covered patio. Gourmet kitchen with white cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Built-in fridge. Washer/Dryer . Master suite beautifully appointed with wainscotting, plantation shutters , fireplace and walk-in closet. Spa inspired master bath with glass enclosed shower and separate soaking tub. Dual vanities and an additional closet. Brand new carpeting upstairs leads to another bedroom, full bath and roof top deck. One car attached garage and tandem carport. This unit is immaculate and ready to move right in to enjoy all the amenities the CDM Village lifestyle has to offer.