601 Marguerite Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry garage microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Available ASAP! Only four blocks to the Ocean! Centrally located to all the shops and restaurants Corona Del Mar Village has to offer. This two bedroom one full Bathroom condo is situated on the second level. This separate condo has no adjoining walls. It has a very spacious living room and spacious bedrooms with ample light and privacy. Very clean throughout with fresh paint and freshly cleaned carpets making this home good as new! Condo has it's own private staircase to the unit and sits above the garage so no one is below. Crown Molding, microwave, plantation shutters, & water softener. The two car garage is shared. Washer and Dryer in the garage. Take in the sunset skies with this west facing property! Won't last!