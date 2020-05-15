All apartments in Newport Beach
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
601 Marguerite Avenue
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:47 AM

601 Marguerite Avenue

601 Marguerite Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

601 Marguerite Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available ASAP! Only four blocks to the Ocean! Centrally located to all the shops and restaurants Corona Del Mar Village has to offer. This two bedroom one full Bathroom condo is situated on the second level. This separate condo has no adjoining walls. It has a very spacious living room and spacious bedrooms with ample light and privacy. Very clean throughout with fresh paint and freshly cleaned carpets making this home good as new! Condo has it's own private staircase to the unit and sits above the garage so no one is below. Crown Molding, microwave, plantation shutters, & water softener. The two car garage is shared. Washer and Dryer in the garage. Take in the sunset skies with this west facing property! Won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Marguerite Avenue have any available units?
601 Marguerite Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 601 Marguerite Avenue have?
Some of 601 Marguerite Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Marguerite Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
601 Marguerite Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Marguerite Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 601 Marguerite Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 601 Marguerite Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 601 Marguerite Avenue offers parking.
Does 601 Marguerite Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 Marguerite Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Marguerite Avenue have a pool?
No, 601 Marguerite Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 601 Marguerite Avenue have accessible units?
No, 601 Marguerite Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Marguerite Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 Marguerite Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 601 Marguerite Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 Marguerite Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
