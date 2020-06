Amenities

Highly updated Oceanfront with a great room concept that's hard to beat. This turnkey property sits front row in Newport's premier 56th St. location. Endless white sandy beaches and white water views are right out front with one of Newport's best surfing spots steps away. A chefs kitchen, hardwood floors and remolded baths highlight the interior. Wonderful indoor / outdoor living on this lower level home.