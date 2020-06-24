All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated March 30 2019 at 9:05 AM

554 Glorieta

554 Glorieta · No Longer Available
Location

554 Glorieta, Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Bluffs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This single level light and bright garden view, ranch style home in located in The Bluffs, just blocks from award winning Corona Del Mar High School. Located at the end of a peaceful and quiet cul-de-sac, this home has a unique access to a lush greenbelt which connects to Eastbluff Park. Entering through the classic Dutch farm door, you’ll enjoy an expansive floor plan featuring hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings with recessed lighting and a spacious family/great room with a cozy stone gas fireplace. The custom kitchen with granite counters, pull-out drawers, pendant lights and pantry opens to the great room and dining area and overlooks the garden patio and lush greenbelt. French doors open to the covered patio which offers backyard access to Eastbluff park. The Master bedroom boasts soaring ceilings and offers an en-suite bathroom with double sinks and a walk-in closet. The two secondary bedrooms are generous in size and also offer soaring ceilings and abundant closet space. This home has been newly carpeted, all three bedrooms have ceiling fans and there is a separate laundry room with a utility sink. The large two car garage offers storage cabinets and shelving. Close to world class shopping and dining and situated just steps away from the hiking and biking trails in the Upper Newport Back Bay. Community offers pool access.
Submit on pets and tenants to provide their own refrigerator and washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 554 Glorieta have any available units?
554 Glorieta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 554 Glorieta have?
Some of 554 Glorieta's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 554 Glorieta currently offering any rent specials?
554 Glorieta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 554 Glorieta pet-friendly?
Yes, 554 Glorieta is pet friendly.
Does 554 Glorieta offer parking?
Yes, 554 Glorieta offers parking.
Does 554 Glorieta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 554 Glorieta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 554 Glorieta have a pool?
Yes, 554 Glorieta has a pool.
Does 554 Glorieta have accessible units?
No, 554 Glorieta does not have accessible units.
Does 554 Glorieta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 554 Glorieta has units with dishwashers.
Does 554 Glorieta have units with air conditioning?
No, 554 Glorieta does not have units with air conditioning.
