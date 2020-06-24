554 Glorieta

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This single level light and bright garden view, ranch style home in located in The Bluffs, just blocks from award winning Corona Del Mar High School. Located at the end of a peaceful and quiet cul-de-sac, this home has a unique access to a lush greenbelt which connects to Eastbluff Park. Entering through the classic Dutch farm door, you’ll enjoy an expansive floor plan featuring hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings with recessed lighting and a spacious family/great room with a cozy stone gas fireplace. The custom kitchen with granite counters, pull-out drawers, pendant lights and pantry opens to the great room and dining area and overlooks the garden patio and lush greenbelt. French doors open to the covered patio which offers backyard access to Eastbluff park. The Master bedroom boasts soaring ceilings and offers an en-suite bathroom with double sinks and a walk-in closet. The two secondary bedrooms are generous in size and also offer soaring ceilings and abundant closet space. This home has been newly carpeted, all three bedrooms have ceiling fans and there is a separate laundry room with a utility sink. The large two car garage offers storage cabinets and shelving. Close to world class shopping and dining and situated just steps away from the hiking and biking trails in the Upper Newport Back Bay. Community offers pool access.

Submit on pets and tenants to provide their own refrigerator and washer and dryer.