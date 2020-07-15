All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
527 Westminster Ave A
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM

527 Westminster Ave A

527 Westminster Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

527 Westminster Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Classic Newport Heights Home - Property Id: 175635

Renovated 1928 classic Newport Heights home, with a detached home office or artist's studio. A rare find you won't want to miss, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with a a spacious front porch within walking distance to Newport Heights Elementary and Newport Harbor High. This home features an open living room and dining area that lead to a spectacular chef's kitchen with new appliances, beautiful quartz countertops and custom backsplash. 2 spacious main floor bedrooms, remodeled spa like bathroom and a second floor master suite with a private bathroom. You can stroll down the hill towards Pacific Coast Highway and enjoy French baguettes and coffee at C'est Si Bon, or dinner at a number of waterfront restaurants. Close to beaches and the best that Newport Beach living has to offer. Central-air, interior laundry room, alley access with 2 - car garage and storage room. Pet deposit required.
Call Shelly Hilliard to schedule an appointment at (714)580-4500. Easy to show with 2 hour notice.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175635
Property Id 175635

(RLNE5382752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 Westminster Ave A have any available units?
527 Westminster Ave A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 527 Westminster Ave A have?
Some of 527 Westminster Ave A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 527 Westminster Ave A currently offering any rent specials?
527 Westminster Ave A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 Westminster Ave A pet-friendly?
No, 527 Westminster Ave A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 527 Westminster Ave A offer parking?
Yes, 527 Westminster Ave A offers parking.
Does 527 Westminster Ave A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527 Westminster Ave A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 Westminster Ave A have a pool?
No, 527 Westminster Ave A does not have a pool.
Does 527 Westminster Ave A have accessible units?
No, 527 Westminster Ave A does not have accessible units.
Does 527 Westminster Ave A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 527 Westminster Ave A has units with dishwashers.
Does 527 Westminster Ave A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 527 Westminster Ave A has units with air conditioning.
