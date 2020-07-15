527 Westminster Ave A

Amenities

Renovated 1928 classic Newport Heights home, with a detached home office or artist's studio. A rare find you won't want to miss, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with a a spacious front porch within walking distance to Newport Heights Elementary and Newport Harbor High. This home features an open living room and dining area that lead to a spectacular chef's kitchen with new appliances, beautiful quartz countertops and custom backsplash. 2 spacious main floor bedrooms, remodeled spa like bathroom and a second floor master suite with a private bathroom. You can stroll down the hill towards Pacific Coast Highway and enjoy French baguettes and coffee at C'est Si Bon, or dinner at a number of waterfront restaurants. Close to beaches and the best that Newport Beach living has to offer. Central-air, interior laundry room, alley access with 2 - car garage and storage room. Pet deposit required.

Call Shelly Hilliard to schedule an appointment at (714)580-4500. Easy to show with 2 hour notice.

