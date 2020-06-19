All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated May 2 2020

523 Tustin Ave

523 Tustin Avenue · (949) 631-7777
Location

523 Tustin Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 523 Tustin Ave · Avail. now

$4,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1608 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
COZY SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NEWPORT HEIGHTS - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in one of the most desirable locations of Newport Beach. The home has been upgraded with resurfaced hardwood floors, designer light fixtures and hardware, fresh paint, and new window coverings. Enjoy a large master suite equipped with french doors that open to the private yard, walk in closet with closet organizers, Jacuzzi tub, and a fireplace. The garage provides space for 2 cars and ample storage as well as an additional tuft shed. The private yard has a large deck and is the perfect place for summer entertaining. With your personal touches, this will be the perfect place for you to call home.

We are generally a pet restricted property, however, there are exceptions under state and federal laws. Looking for long term tenant (1 Year Lease). Contact us today to see this home 949.631.7777.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 Tustin Ave have any available units?
523 Tustin Ave has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 523 Tustin Ave have?
Some of 523 Tustin Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 Tustin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
523 Tustin Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 Tustin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 523 Tustin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 523 Tustin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 523 Tustin Ave does offer parking.
Does 523 Tustin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 Tustin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 Tustin Ave have a pool?
No, 523 Tustin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 523 Tustin Ave have accessible units?
No, 523 Tustin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 523 Tustin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 Tustin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 523 Tustin Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 523 Tustin Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
