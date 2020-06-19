523 Tustin Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

COZY SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NEWPORT HEIGHTS - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in one of the most desirable locations of Newport Beach. The home has been upgraded with resurfaced hardwood floors, designer light fixtures and hardware, fresh paint, and new window coverings. Enjoy a large master suite equipped with french doors that open to the private yard, walk in closet with closet organizers, Jacuzzi tub, and a fireplace. The garage provides space for 2 cars and ample storage as well as an additional tuft shed. The private yard has a large deck and is the perfect place for summer entertaining. With your personal touches, this will be the perfect place for you to call home.



We are generally a pet restricted property, however, there are exceptions under state and federal laws. Looking for long term tenant (1 Year Lease). Contact us today to see this home 949.631.7777.



BRE# 01968681

www.TCGRentals.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2462276)