518 Begonia Avenue

This property is an highly upgraded cute rear upper unit in a great CDM village location. The property is within an easy bike ride to a walk to the beach and a short stroll to all of the activities and restaurants on the Coast Highway. The home has dark hardwood flooring throughout and the kitchen has newer stainless appliances including a fridge. The cabinets and counter tops are newer as well. The full bathroom has been re-done too and has newer cabinets and counter tops as well. Both bedrooms have built in storage for lots of clothing. The unit has one car parking place in a shared garage and there is a separate washer and dryer for both units. The property is light and and bright and it even has air conditioning for those warm summer months to come! Sorry no pets in this one.............
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
