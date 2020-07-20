All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
518 Begonia Avenue
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:29 AM

518 Begonia Avenue

518 Begonia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

518 Begonia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This property is an highly upgraded cute rear upper unit in a great CDM village location. The property is within an easy bike ride to a walk to the beach and a short stroll to all of the activities and restaurants on the Coast Highway. The home has dark hardwood flooring throughout and the kitchen has newer stainless appliances including a fridge. The cabinets and counter tops are newer as well. The full bathroom has been re-done too and has newer cabinets and counter tops as well. Both bedrooms have built in storage for lots of clothing. The unit has one car parking place in a shared garage and there is a separate washer and dryer for both units. The property is light and and bright and it even has air conditioning for those warm summer months to come! Sorry no pets in this one.............

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 Begonia Avenue have any available units?
518 Begonia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 518 Begonia Avenue have?
Some of 518 Begonia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 Begonia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
518 Begonia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Begonia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 518 Begonia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 518 Begonia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 518 Begonia Avenue offers parking.
Does 518 Begonia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 518 Begonia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Begonia Avenue have a pool?
No, 518 Begonia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 518 Begonia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 518 Begonia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Begonia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 Begonia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 518 Begonia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 518 Begonia Avenue has units with air conditioning.
