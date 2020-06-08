515 Redlands Avenue

Amenities

Seamlessly blending classic cottage architecture with a beautiful remodel incorporating today’s most popular amenities, this light and bright 3-bedroom 2-bath residence with envious 4 CAR GARAGE and oversized driveway for cars, toys and boat is located on one of the quietest streets in Newport Heights. Open floor plan features great room accommodating 90” TV together with fireplace. Volume tongue-and-groove ceilings in neutral tones fused with ample skylights and stone flooring deliver a light and bright layering of beach-inspired texture, warmth and comfort perfect for a weekend of lounging and relaxation. Chef's kitchen boasts super island, custom cabinetry with pullouts, SS appliances and counter-depth refrigerator. Dining area flows to patio for alfresco dining with family and friends. Private master suite features volume ceilings, remodeled master bath with stone shower/counters/flooring and walk-in closet w/ custom wood organizers. New contemporary square trim LED lighting, new A/C, interior laundry room and tankless water heater provide perfect mix of luxury and comfort. Tired of being Chauffeur Mom? Kick the driving to school habit! Newport Heights Elementary is 5 minute walk away with safety crossing guards. Stroll to nearby Cliff Park and favorite gourmet waterfront dining including Rusty Pelican and The Winery. Savor ocean breezes and the Newport Beach lifestyle while enjoying a peek-a-boo ocean view from your front yard in this prime location.