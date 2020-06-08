All apartments in Newport Beach
Location

515 Redlands Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Seamlessly blending classic cottage architecture with a beautiful remodel incorporating today’s most popular amenities, this light and bright 3-bedroom 2-bath residence with envious 4 CAR GARAGE and oversized driveway for cars, toys and boat is located on one of the quietest streets in Newport Heights. Open floor plan features great room accommodating 90” TV together with fireplace. Volume tongue-and-groove ceilings in neutral tones fused with ample skylights and stone flooring deliver a light and bright layering of beach-inspired texture, warmth and comfort perfect for a weekend of lounging and relaxation. Chef's kitchen boasts super island, custom cabinetry with pullouts, SS appliances and counter-depth refrigerator. Dining area flows to patio for alfresco dining with family and friends. Private master suite features volume ceilings, remodeled master bath with stone shower/counters/flooring and walk-in closet w/ custom wood organizers. New contemporary square trim LED lighting, new A/C, interior laundry room and tankless water heater provide perfect mix of luxury and comfort. Tired of being Chauffeur Mom? Kick the driving to school habit! Newport Heights Elementary is 5 minute walk away with safety crossing guards. Stroll to nearby Cliff Park and favorite gourmet waterfront dining including Rusty Pelican and The Winery. Savor ocean breezes and the Newport Beach lifestyle while enjoying a peek-a-boo ocean view from your front yard in this prime location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Redlands Avenue have any available units?
515 Redlands Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 515 Redlands Avenue have?
Some of 515 Redlands Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Redlands Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
515 Redlands Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Redlands Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 515 Redlands Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 515 Redlands Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 515 Redlands Avenue offers parking.
Does 515 Redlands Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Redlands Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Redlands Avenue have a pool?
No, 515 Redlands Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 515 Redlands Avenue have accessible units?
No, 515 Redlands Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Redlands Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 Redlands Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 515 Redlands Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 515 Redlands Avenue has units with air conditioning.

