514 E Oceanfront #C

Location, Location, Location! ... Beach Living with ocean views all just steps away from the sand at a bargain price in Newport Beach! Enjoy the fresh OCEAN BREEZE from this Upstairs 2 Bedroom 2 Bath SINGLE Level OCEAN VIEW Unit. Upgraded Travertine Stone flooring through out with nicely remodeled bathrooms. While the Kitchen is Small, you'll find it highly functional for minimal needs and features a nice beach view from the window. Enjoy views of the beach from living room or go outside where you're located in the highly walkable Balboa pier location with entertainment, nightlife, restaurants, dining and food options of many types and more all just a short walk away.. The Master Bedroom features its own private entrance! On site Coin Laundry just across the communal lounge area. Theres a Large shared Courtyard with BBQ, Tables and Chairs and out door shower. No Parking Included.. but can easily access the Newport Beach parking areas by purchasing a pass or just use street parking just a short walk away... Can't beat the location!! - Near the Balboa Pier and the Balboa Ferry! ** Yearly Lease - NO PETS - NO SMOKING **