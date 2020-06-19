All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 514 E Oceanfront #C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
514 E Oceanfront #C
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:16 AM

514 E Oceanfront #C

514 E Oceanfront · (949) 500-7108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

514 E Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Balboa Peninsula Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
bbq/grill
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
Location, Location, Location! ... Beach Living with ocean views all just steps away from the sand at a bargain price in Newport Beach! Enjoy the fresh OCEAN BREEZE from this Upstairs 2 Bedroom 2 Bath SINGLE Level OCEAN VIEW Unit. Upgraded Travertine Stone flooring through out with nicely remodeled bathrooms. While the Kitchen is Small, you'll find it highly functional for minimal needs and features a nice beach view from the window. Enjoy views of the beach from living room or go outside where you're located in the highly walkable Balboa pier location with entertainment, nightlife, restaurants, dining and food options of many types and more all just a short walk away.. The Master Bedroom features its own private entrance! On site Coin Laundry just across the communal lounge area. Theres a Large shared Courtyard with BBQ, Tables and Chairs and out door shower. No Parking Included.. but can easily access the Newport Beach parking areas by purchasing a pass or just use street parking just a short walk away... Can't beat the location!! - Near the Balboa Pier and the Balboa Ferry! ** Yearly Lease - NO PETS - NO SMOKING **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 E Oceanfront #C have any available units?
514 E Oceanfront #C has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 514 E Oceanfront #C have?
Some of 514 E Oceanfront #C's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 E Oceanfront #C currently offering any rent specials?
514 E Oceanfront #C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 E Oceanfront #C pet-friendly?
No, 514 E Oceanfront #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 514 E Oceanfront #C offer parking?
Yes, 514 E Oceanfront #C does offer parking.
Does 514 E Oceanfront #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 E Oceanfront #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 E Oceanfront #C have a pool?
No, 514 E Oceanfront #C does not have a pool.
Does 514 E Oceanfront #C have accessible units?
No, 514 E Oceanfront #C does not have accessible units.
Does 514 E Oceanfront #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 E Oceanfront #C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 514 E Oceanfront #C have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 E Oceanfront #C does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 514 E Oceanfront #C?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity