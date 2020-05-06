All apartments in Newport Beach
Location

513 Narcissus Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous back unit for lease located approximately 2.5 blocks from the ocean. This desirable property captures the true essence of the Corona del Mar Village lifestyle. This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large living area, sizeable deck off the main living room, remodeled kitchen, brand new hardwood floors, newer paint, and brand new carpet. Washer and dryer included inside unit. Refrigerator included. 1 car garage and tandem one car parking in addition behind garage. Located near CdM shopping, The Oasis Center, and Fashion Island.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 have any available units?
513 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 513 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 have?
Some of 513 Narcissus Avenue 1/2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
513 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 513 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 513 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 513 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 does offer parking.
Does 513 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 513 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 have a pool?
No, 513 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 513 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 513 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 513 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 does not have units with air conditioning.
