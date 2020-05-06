513 Narcissus Avenue 1/2

Amenities

Gorgeous back unit for lease located approximately 2.5 blocks from the ocean. This desirable property captures the true essence of the Corona del Mar Village lifestyle. This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large living area, sizeable deck off the main living room, remodeled kitchen, brand new hardwood floors, newer paint, and brand new carpet. Washer and dryer included inside unit. Refrigerator included. 1 car garage and tandem one car parking in addition behind garage. Located near CdM shopping, The Oasis Center, and Fashion Island.