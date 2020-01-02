513 Fernleaf Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Desirable South of PCH location, Pristine condition, recently Remodeled, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths front house with grassy front yard and private back patio. The homes all white interior features European White Oak floors throughout the downstairs. A Remodeled kitchen with Carrara Marble countertops and backsplash & stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances. The Open living room has a brick fireplace, Beautiful custom built-in bookcases and a large window overlooking the landscaped front yard. The second floor offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with Cararra Marble countertops and tub/shower enclosure. Additional features include: silhouette window blinds, almost new beige carpet, custom built-in storage, New Air-conditioning. Two car garage. Walk to the village restaurants, shops or the beach!