All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 513 Fernleaf Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
513 Fernleaf Avenue
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:26 PM

513 Fernleaf Avenue

513 Fernleaf Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

513 Fernleaf Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Desirable South of PCH location, Pristine condition, recently Remodeled, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths front house with grassy front yard and private back patio. The homes all white interior features European White Oak floors throughout the downstairs. A Remodeled kitchen with Carrara Marble countertops and backsplash & stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances. The Open living room has a brick fireplace, Beautiful custom built-in bookcases and a large window overlooking the landscaped front yard. The second floor offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with Cararra Marble countertops and tub/shower enclosure. Additional features include: silhouette window blinds, almost new beige carpet, custom built-in storage, New Air-conditioning. Two car garage. Walk to the village restaurants, shops or the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Fernleaf Avenue have any available units?
513 Fernleaf Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 513 Fernleaf Avenue have?
Some of 513 Fernleaf Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 Fernleaf Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
513 Fernleaf Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Fernleaf Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 513 Fernleaf Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 513 Fernleaf Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 513 Fernleaf Avenue offers parking.
Does 513 Fernleaf Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 Fernleaf Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Fernleaf Avenue have a pool?
No, 513 Fernleaf Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 513 Fernleaf Avenue have accessible units?
No, 513 Fernleaf Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Fernleaf Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 Fernleaf Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 513 Fernleaf Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 513 Fernleaf Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College