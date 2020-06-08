510 Larkspur

Amenities

This front unit was designed and custom built by architect J.R. Walz. The home features three bedrooms, an office, 3.5 bathrooms, and a 948 square foot basement. The living room with a 19-foot ceiling flows seamlessly into the kitchen which features fully integrated cabinetry, a 10-foot long island, quartz countertops, Thermador appliances, and Sub Zero refrigeration. La Cantina glass multi-slide pocket doors open to the side patio and front of the home for a complete indoor/outdoor living and entertaining experience. The basement is not typical in any way. A glass floor in the dining room allows for natural light to stream into the basement living room. The master suite is located on the second floor and includes two separate closets, plenty of natural light, dual vanity, quartz countertop, large format hand-made ceramic tile, back-lit recessed mirror, a glass shower enclosure, and a freestanding tub. European oak floors and artisan crafted light fixtures are spread throughout. Laundry space/mudroom and the powder room are located on the main floor. The fully air-conditioned home is wired for audio, security cameras, and data. Even the exterior of the home is unique. It is charred cedar wood siding which is known as Shuo Sugi Ban. The volume, quality of light, and unique details in this home set it apart from all other front units.