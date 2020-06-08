All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
510 Larkspur
510 Larkspur

510 Larkspur Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

510 Larkspur Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
MODERN… SPACIOUS… UNIQUE … BRIGHT
This front unit was designed and custom built by architect J.R. Walz. The home features three bedrooms, an office, 3.5 bathrooms, and a 948 square foot basement. The living room with a 19-foot ceiling flows seamlessly into the kitchen which features fully integrated cabinetry, a 10-foot long island, quartz countertops, Thermador appliances, and Sub Zero refrigeration. La Cantina glass multi-slide pocket doors open to the side patio and front of the home for a complete indoor/outdoor living and entertaining experience. The basement is not typical in any way. A glass floor in the dining room allows for natural light to stream into the basement living room. The master suite is located on the second floor and includes two separate closets, plenty of natural light, dual vanity, quartz countertop, large format hand-made ceramic tile, back-lit recessed mirror, a glass shower enclosure, and a freestanding tub. European oak floors and artisan crafted light fixtures are spread throughout. Laundry space/mudroom and the powder room are located on the main floor. The fully air-conditioned home is wired for audio, security cameras, and data. Even the exterior of the home is unique. It is charred cedar wood siding which is known as Shuo Sugi Ban. The volume, quality of light, and unique details in this home set it apart from all other front units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Larkspur have any available units?
510 Larkspur doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 510 Larkspur have?
Some of 510 Larkspur's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Larkspur currently offering any rent specials?
510 Larkspur is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Larkspur pet-friendly?
No, 510 Larkspur is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 510 Larkspur offer parking?
No, 510 Larkspur does not offer parking.
Does 510 Larkspur have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Larkspur does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Larkspur have a pool?
No, 510 Larkspur does not have a pool.
Does 510 Larkspur have accessible units?
No, 510 Larkspur does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Larkspur have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 Larkspur has units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Larkspur have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 510 Larkspur has units with air conditioning.
