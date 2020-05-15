510 Iris Avenue 1/2

Amenities

Best deal in Corona Del Mar! Under market rent. Includes 1 car garage parking! Completely remodeled, 3 bedrooms, walk to everything!Contact listing agents Shevy Akason or Adam Lillestrand to view. Adam 949.769.1599 or Shevy 949.769.1599. Live the Corona Del Mar lifestyle in this professionally designed and newly remodeled single level home. Upgrades include new flooring throughout, upgraded kitchen cabinets and counter tops, and new appliances and recessed LED lighting. The kitchen is open to the dining area and living room which has cathedral ceilings and a skylight. The large master bedroom has two closets the en suite offers new upgraded vanity, flooring and shower. The guest bedrooms and new bathroom upgrades match the rest of the home. There is a inside laundry room and direct garage access off the back patio. Great central location for walking to the restaurants, movies, shopping, the beach, and parks as well. Top rated schools nearby.