Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:29 AM

510 Iris Avenue 1/2

510 Iris Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

510 Iris Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Best deal in Corona Del Mar! Under market rent. Includes 1 car garage parking! Completely remodeled, 3 bedrooms, walk to everything!Contact listing agents Shevy Akason or Adam Lillestrand to view. Adam 949.769.1599 or Shevy 949.769.1599. Live the Corona Del Mar lifestyle in this professionally designed and newly remodeled single level home. Upgrades include new flooring throughout, upgraded kitchen cabinets and counter tops, and new appliances and recessed LED lighting. The kitchen is open to the dining area and living room which has cathedral ceilings and a skylight. The large master bedroom has two closets the en suite offers new upgraded vanity, flooring and shower. The guest bedrooms and new bathroom upgrades match the rest of the home. There is a inside laundry room and direct garage access off the back patio. Great central location for walking to the restaurants, movies, shopping, the beach, and parks as well. Top rated schools nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Iris Avenue 1/2 have any available units?
510 Iris Avenue 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 510 Iris Avenue 1/2 have?
Some of 510 Iris Avenue 1/2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Iris Avenue 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
510 Iris Avenue 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Iris Avenue 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 510 Iris Avenue 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 510 Iris Avenue 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 510 Iris Avenue 1/2 offers parking.
Does 510 Iris Avenue 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Iris Avenue 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Iris Avenue 1/2 have a pool?
No, 510 Iris Avenue 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 510 Iris Avenue 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 510 Iris Avenue 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Iris Avenue 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Iris Avenue 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Iris Avenue 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 Iris Avenue 1/2 does not have units with air conditioning.

