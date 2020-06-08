All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 509 Morning Canyon Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
509 Morning Canyon Road
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:57 AM

509 Morning Canyon Road

509 Morning Canyon Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

509 Morning Canyon Rd, Newport Beach, CA 92625
Cameo

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Gorgeously designed contemporary condo with peek-a-boo ocean view offers exclusive upgrades! This fully furnished home is move-in ready! Enjoy this central location situated right next to Crystal Cove, shopping centers and restaurants. The stunning living room features wood beamed cathedral ceilings, beautiful chandelier and fireplace. This home flaunts designer paint, hardwood flooring, window shutters, newer baseboards and mirrored wardrobes. The dining room is situated next to an open bonus room, perfect for an office. The gourmet kitchen boasts a stainless steel refrigerator, newer appliances, wine refrigerator and upgraded counter tops and backsplash. Equipped with tankless water heater, HVAC system wirelessly controlled by NEST™ thermostat, water filtration system and washer and dryer this home is a must see! Two designated parking spots are offered in the private parking garage. Elevators allow for easy access to the unit and parking garage. Relax comfortably in this private beach community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Morning Canyon Road have any available units?
509 Morning Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 509 Morning Canyon Road have?
Some of 509 Morning Canyon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Morning Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
509 Morning Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Morning Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 509 Morning Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 509 Morning Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 509 Morning Canyon Road offers parking.
Does 509 Morning Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 509 Morning Canyon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Morning Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 509 Morning Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 509 Morning Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 509 Morning Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Morning Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 Morning Canyon Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 509 Morning Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 509 Morning Canyon Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College