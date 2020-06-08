509 Morning Canyon Road

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Gorgeously designed contemporary condo with peek-a-boo ocean view offers exclusive upgrades! This fully furnished home is move-in ready! Enjoy this central location situated right next to Crystal Cove, shopping centers and restaurants. The stunning living room features wood beamed cathedral ceilings, beautiful chandelier and fireplace. This home flaunts designer paint, hardwood flooring, window shutters, newer baseboards and mirrored wardrobes. The dining room is situated next to an open bonus room, perfect for an office. The gourmet kitchen boasts a stainless steel refrigerator, newer appliances, wine refrigerator and upgraded counter tops and backsplash. Equipped with tankless water heater, HVAC system wirelessly controlled by NEST™ thermostat, water filtration system and washer and dryer this home is a must see! Two designated parking spots are offered in the private parking garage. Elevators allow for easy access to the unit and parking garage. Relax comfortably in this private beach community!