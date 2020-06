Amenities

Wonderful expanded furnished Delores plan. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, living room, family room and two-car garage. The home has a dry sauna and fire place inside and outside fire pit on the back patio over looking the large greenbelt. This home is furnished and is close to all schools and to the Eastbluff shopping center.