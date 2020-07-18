All apartments in Newport Beach
505 Acacia Avenue

Location

505 Acacia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

Enviably located South of PCH minutes from the beach in the heart of Corona Del Mar Village, this three bedroom, three bathroom home boasts a bright, open floor plan and multiple sunny decks and patios for premier indoor-outdoor living. Natural light flows through the open-plan great room with hardwood floors, updated finishes, and an eye-catching exposed brick feature wall and fireplace. Enjoy a seamless transition to the kitchen and dining area, where glass French doors open to a tiled patio perfect for grilling and al fresco dining. The main level also features a powder room and laundry room. Up the stairs and wrought-iron railings, discover a huge master suite with its own sunroom, walk-in closet, sitting area and full en-suite bath. Two more spacious upstairs bedrooms share a full bathroom and a large, secluded deck where you’ll love to soak up the sun. All bedrooms have gorgeous hardwood floors. With a convenient one-car garage and quick access to freeways, it’s easy to explore the fantastic surrounding community in Corona Del Mar including famous golden beaches and world-class shopping and dining. Top-rated schools, excellent local parks, world class restaurants and shopping are only minutes away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Acacia Avenue have any available units?
505 Acacia Avenue has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 505 Acacia Avenue have?
Some of 505 Acacia Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Acacia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
505 Acacia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Acacia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 505 Acacia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 505 Acacia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 505 Acacia Avenue offers parking.
Does 505 Acacia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Acacia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Acacia Avenue have a pool?
No, 505 Acacia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 505 Acacia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 505 Acacia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Acacia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 Acacia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 Acacia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 Acacia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
