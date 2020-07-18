505 Acacia Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Enviably located South of PCH minutes from the beach in the heart of Corona Del Mar Village, this three bedroom, three bathroom home boasts a bright, open floor plan and multiple sunny decks and patios for premier indoor-outdoor living. Natural light flows through the open-plan great room with hardwood floors, updated finishes, and an eye-catching exposed brick feature wall and fireplace. Enjoy a seamless transition to the kitchen and dining area, where glass French doors open to a tiled patio perfect for grilling and al fresco dining. The main level also features a powder room and laundry room. Up the stairs and wrought-iron railings, discover a huge master suite with its own sunroom, walk-in closet, sitting area and full en-suite bath. Two more spacious upstairs bedrooms share a full bathroom and a large, secluded deck where you’ll love to soak up the sun. All bedrooms have gorgeous hardwood floors. With a convenient one-car garage and quick access to freeways, it’s easy to explore the fantastic surrounding community in Corona Del Mar including famous golden beaches and world-class shopping and dining. Top-rated schools, excellent local parks, world class restaurants and shopping are only minutes away!