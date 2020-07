Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry range Property Amenities

Charming single story stand alone front beach cottage located conveniently to all Corona Del Mar has to offer. This one bedroom, one bath home features laminated wood flooring throughout. The bath features a full tub and shower. The cottage has plenty of storage. The kitchen is vintage cottage with newer appliances. Washer and dryer room in the unit. There is a large front yard with picket fence for private out door entertainment.